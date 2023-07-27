KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling concedes his side's hopes of securing the double chance ahead of finals will likely hinge on the outcome of Saturday's clash against Castlemaine.
The Roos host the Magpies at Dower Park in a battle between the BFNL's fourth and third-placed teams.
Following a tough loss to Gisborne in a low-scoring game at Gardiner Reserve last week, Kangaroo Flat slipped from third to fourth position.
A loss against the Magpies, who beat the Roos by 16 goals earlier in the season, would put them six points behind in the battle for third spot with four games to be played.
Above them, Gisborne enjoys a six point break over Castlemaine and is on track to finish the home and away season in second spot behind runaway leaders Sandhurst.
While bridging a six-point gap across four games is by no means insurmountable, Castlemaine will start favourites in three of its final four games against Kyneton, Golden Square and South Bendigo.
That has only heightened the urgency for the Roos on Saturday.
"We really need a win this week and there's really no excuses. We need those four points if we want to secure a top three spot, otherwise it's going to be pretty hard," Cowling said.
"But I do think last week's game has prepared us well for this weekend.
"We were a bit shell-shocked by the loss last time against Castlemaine and very disappointed in the way we played. It just wasn't us.
"That will give us a bit of fire in the belly to come out hard."
On the positive side of the ledger for the Roos, none of their final four games after Saturday will be against a current top five team.
They do play Strathfieldsaye (round 16) and Kyneton (round 17), which are both still in contention for finals.
While the Roos have long put their earlier season loss to Castlemaine in the rear vision mirror, Cowling said his players were well aware where things went wrong last time.
"We fell away from our game plan," he said.
"We were missing Chelsea (Sartori) last time with her calf injury, so it will be nice to have her back in the mix.
"And we are a different looking side now with (goal shooter) Ash Gilmore coming in. There's a few things we've been working on at training this week, which I think will help us on Saturday."
Much intrigue surrounds the battle for fifth place between South Bendigo (6-6-1), Kyneton (5-7-1) and Strathfieldsaye (5-7-1).
With the Bloods engaged against unbeaten Sandhurst at the QEO, the Tigers and Storm will be aiming to join the Bloods on 26 points, should they lose to the Dragons.
The Storm looks best placed to do that this weekend, playing eighth-placed Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
The Storm won their earlier season battle at Strathfieldsaye by 11 goals, with both sides having showed improvement in the weeks since.
The Hawks, in particular, showed plenty of heart in a nine-goal loss to Castlemaine last week.
Also with eyes on fifth spot, Kyneton will be hoping to enhance its claims in a home clash against Gisborne.
READ MORE:
But it will be a tough ask for the Tigers, with the Bulldogs having prevailed in their earlier season contest by 28 goals and having won seven of eight games since.
At Wade Street, Golden Square will be chasing its first win of the season against ninth-placed Maryborough.
The 2-11 Magpies won the teams' round five contest 73-54, but have not won a game since, sparking the Bulldogs' hopes of a breakthrough.
Golden Square has not beaten Maryborough since round two of the 2018 season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.