Kangaroo Flat facing 'must-win' BFNL netball clash against Castlemaine

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:24am, first published 8:57am
Ashley Ryan and her Kangaroo Flat teammates will be aiming to rebound against Castlemaine on Saturday after a loss to Gisborne last weekend. Picture by Noni Hyett
Ashley Ryan and her Kangaroo Flat teammates will be aiming to rebound against Castlemaine on Saturday after a loss to Gisborne last weekend. Picture by Noni Hyett

KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling concedes his side's hopes of securing the double chance ahead of finals will likely hinge on the outcome of Saturday's clash against Castlemaine.

