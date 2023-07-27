Bendigo Advertiser
Rejuvenated Shultzy gives Bendigo trainer Pat Cannon first win on home track

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 7:45am
Pat Cannon with his much-loved galloper Shultzy, who won for the fifth time at Bendigo on Thursday. Picture by Brett Holburt
IF IT WASN'T for Shultzy, Pat Cannon's training career might well have been over 12 or more months ago.

