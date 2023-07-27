IF IT WASN'T for Shultzy, Pat Cannon's training career might well have been over 12 or more months ago.
The Bendigo-based trainer is not afraid to admit to having being worn down on more than one occasion by the daily grind of the racing industry.
To the point, he has several times over the last 12 or so months contemplated walking away.
"It's been a pretty torrid time for a year or so ... just getting a bit sick of it and a little stale," a candid Cannon said.
"It can be a ruthless game.
"I don't know if I'd walk away from racing completely, but I'd have to do something different.
"If you haven't got the stock, it makes it hard."
But Cannon, who currently has only two horses in work, has found solace in the deeds of his much-loved and well followed by punters five-year-old gelding.
Winless in his first seven starts - across two preparations - Shultzy has gone on to win five times in his next 19 starts and notch up half a dozen placings.
Every stable, big or small, has a favourite horse of its own, and to Cannon, Shultzy is his 'champion'.
"I've been in racing a lot of years and it's starting to wear on me, but having horses like him make it worthwhile," he said.
"He's no Group horse or anything, but he's just a lovely horse to have around the stables. And he keeps producing.
"He's my champion. I just love him to bits.
"He's a great motivator and you'd love a couple of him at your place."
Win number five for Shultzy arrived in the final race at Bendigo on Thursday over 1600m.
While all five have been special in their own right, this one came with something a little bit extra for Cannon.
It was his first training success on his home track.
"There's been a lot of seconds," he conceded, glad to have finally gotten the monkey off his back.
It was a victory built on Shultzy's trademark grit and determination, with the son of Helmet and Princess Hussey about six-lengths off the runaway leader Freedom Escape and behind a wall of horses on the home turn.
But jockey Liam Riordan was able to weave his way through the field and score a tough half-length win.
"I was a bit worried. The track was chopping out and he gets back, and they weren't running on, but he defied everything. He's just a racehorse," Cannon said.
"When you are a backmarker it's very hard to be consistent because the pattern of the race has to come into play and they have to be running quicker sectionals than the ones in front to pick them up.
"But he's tough."
Shultzy had put the writing on the wall with a fast-finishing third at Bendigo two weeks earlier, in his first start since injuring himself at Moonee Valley last New Year's Eve.
Cannon's patience and care over the last seven months and plenty of sessions at the Bendigo Water Walker - now owned and operated by fellow trainer Matthew Enright - paid full dividends on Thursday.
"He's come back well ... a bit stronger. He's in real good order. You could see that today (Thursday)," he said.
"We gave him three months as he did both his glutes in that race at Moonee Valley before he went out.
"So he had a good spell, which helped, but then he had a good time on the water walker before he started doing anything serious.
"Just all the one-percenters."
Shultzy will now be set for a 2040m race at Moonee Valley on August 12, restricted to trainers with fewer than 15 city wins.
It could be the start of a big day for horse and trainer, with Shultzy nominated in two categories of the Bendigo Trainers Association Horse of the Year Awards, to be presented later that night.
The gelding is a contender in the middle distance and stayer categories.
