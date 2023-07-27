Zedemski bounces back to form on home track

EARMARKED for sale before Thursday, the Shane Fliedner-trained Zedemski may have earned a potential reprieve following a tough win on his home track at Bendigo on Thursday.
The four-year-old gelding won for only the second time in 22 career starts, prevailing over 1000m in benchmark 64 class.
It added to a big few days for the stable following a city win with the unbeaten filly Cute As at Caulfield last Saturday.
Fliedner admitted he was surprised to see Zedemski vying for the lead, but was nevertheless thrilled with how things unfolded.
"I didn't expect him to be sharing the lead. I told Dean (Yendall) to just drop him midfield and he'd probably get home late," he said.
"Any case, he just let the horse do what he wanted to do, which was good.
"He (Zedemski) actually had his head on the block ... he was booking himself a ticket to go to Queensland.
"I said to the owners after last his last start ... he looked good at about the 200m at Donald the other day ... but he just can't get a yard past 1000m.
"I thought there's a nice little race for him here (at Bendigo), I'll give him every chance."
Zedemski's second career win came 15 starts and 432 days after his first, also at Bendigo, in May last year.
The son of Jayemzed and Silentski has been placed top three on three other occasions.
Fliedner will look to keep the stable's momentum rolling at Echuca on Friday with the three-year-old Allocate an early $6 chance in the 1000m maiden.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.