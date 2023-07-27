Bendigo Advertiser
Shane Fliedner-trained Zedemski earns possible reprieve with win at Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:08pm
Zedemski bounces back to form on home track
EARMARKED for sale before Thursday, the Shane Fliedner-trained Zedemski may have earned a potential reprieve following a tough win on his home track at Bendigo on Thursday.

