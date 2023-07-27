Mudbrick home full of inspiration | House of the Week

Honed from nature with care and skill, this mudbrick, field stone and recycled timber construction has plenty of soul.
Built in the late 1990s, the home was conceived in the tradition of Bendigo property Nanga Gnulle, and a desire by its then owners to pay homage to the Australian designer, builder, and landscape architect Alistair Knox, considered to be a pioneer of modern mudbrick building.
Nanga Gnulle was designed in the early 1970s, built using an eclectic array of reclaimed materials, including parts of a 19th century railway bridge and remnants of Bendigo's Australian Natives Association Hall.
"There's only been two previous owners, which supports the fact that it's not just a beautiful home, but it functions beautifully," says Patrick Skahill from Elders Real Estate. "The thermal mass of the building and passive design makes it a very comfortable place to live."
The home comprises three bedrooms, which could be converted into two bedrooms and a study or an additional living room.
The eclectic décor is the result of combining the mudbrick, stone and timber in all their sensory and aesthetic delight. The stringybark timber panelling and curvaceous polished yellow gum slab benchtops complement the custom made kitchen cabinets. The internal doors are made from cedar and pine, while the large sliding external doors are rich western red cedar.
Slate floors, vaulted ceilings, wood heating, and brass switches, powerpoints and flues combine with unique window shapes, timber frames and lintels, basking in the soft, warm light.
The second mud brick structure is an ideal studio, workshop or sleep out.
There are extensive wildflowers and centuries old majestic red gums lining the seasonal creek that meanders through the 20 acre property. On higher land there is box forest, along with an understorey of wattles, shrubs, and groundcovers such as orchids, lilies and heaths.
Amazing birdlife ranges from soaring eagles to the tiniest of robins, with blue wrens fluttering among the native shrubs.
Plenty of recreational pursuits are possible on the land, including grazing livestock, keeping horses/bees/chickens, camping, bushwalking, bike and horse riding, and growing fresh produce and flowers.
The property is conveniently located about a 15 minute drive from the growing suburb of Strathfieldsaye, which has brilliant sporting infrastructure, highly regarded primary schools, kindergartens, medical clinics, shops and a supermarket.
There is also a special connectedness to the natural environment surrounding the property. It's less than a 10 minute drive to Lake Eppalock, where you can enjoy picnics, boating and fishing.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.