Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

628 Abbotts Road, Eppalock | Relax with the sound of silence

By House of the Week
July 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudbrick home full of inspiration | House of the Week
Mudbrick home full of inspiration | House of the Week
  • 628 Abbotts Road, Eppalock
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $695,000 - $750,000
  • Agency: Elders Real Estate
  • Agent: Patrick Skahill on 0401 722 581
  • Inspect: By appointment

Honed from nature with care and skill, this mudbrick, field stone and recycled timber construction has plenty of soul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.