Restored home on city fringe | Feature property

This immaculately renovated period home provides all the comforts of modern living, while embracing the charm of its heritage features.
Inside is peppered with the timeless allure of timber flooring, decorative cornices and moulding, high ceilings, double-hung timber windows, and a decorative fireplace.
The floorboards have been freshly polished, the interior and exterior freshly painted, and there is brand new carpet, window furnishings and split systems throughout. It has also been re-wired, re-plumbed and has brand new gas connections.
The kitchen and dining area is designed with style and functionality in mind, featuring a custom kitchen design with an island bench and high quality stainless steel appliances.
French doors lead to a raised outdoor deck, providing beautiful tree-lined views and the perfect space for outdoor entertaining.
The modern bathroom exudes timeless elegance, with classic tiling, a freestanding tub and a spacious shower.
One of the highlights of this property is its carriageway easement, which provides rear double gate access to the property, allowing for ample off-street parking.
The spacious rear yard has a low maintenance lawn area, with scope to add your own touches across the allotment and create your own private oasis.
Located within walking distance to local amenities, it's in close proximity to hospitals, the arts precinct, and a variety of restaurants and cafes.
Don't miss the chance to make this property your own and experience the best of city-fringe living in Bendigo.
