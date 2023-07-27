Bendigo Advertiser
19 Booth Street, Golden Square | Restored home on city fringe

By Feature Property
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
Restored home on city fringe | Feature property
  • 19 Booth Street, Golden Square
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
  • $735,000
  • Agency: McKean McGregor Real Estate
  • Agent: Amy Arthur on 0431 684 818
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11.45am - 12.15pm

This immaculately renovated period home provides all the comforts of modern living, while embracing the charm of its heritage features.

