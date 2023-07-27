Inner city entertainer | Feature property

Set in a remarkably peaceful yet convenient location within close proximity to city amenities, this fully renovated home provides a discrete inner-city lifestyle.
Sitting on a 592 square metre block, the home's private front garden is home to a striking water feature, tucked behind a contemporary timber gated entry, with single lock-up carport.
The house was renovated by one of Bendigo's finest builders, blending old and new to deliver the homeowners a truly enjoyable lifestyle.
The impeccable renovation of the original section of the home has been rewired, restumped and replastered, retaining polished floorboards, fireplaces, high ceilings with ornate features.
This is complemented by the modern extension, which includes a spacious kitchen, dining and living space .
Two of the four bedrooms have ensuites and the flexible floorplan allows for one of the bedrooms to easily be converted to a formal sitting room or childrens' playroom.
A study/library space has also been incorporated into the floorplan.
The galley-style kitchen is the perfect central hub to entertain from and boasts quality cabinetry, abundance of storage options, induction cooktop, two stacked Neff wall ovens and a dishwasher.
Creature comforts include ducted gas heating, six split systems and ceiling fans throughout the home, plus a security system and sensor lights.
From this vantage point, the new owner/s can walk to everything, from the marketplace and railway station, to many of Bendigo's wonderful restaurants and cafes, supermarkets, and much more.
