Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

17 Abbott Street, Bendigo | Inner city entertainer

By Feature Property
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inner city entertainer | Feature property
Inner city entertainer | Feature property
  • 17 Abbott Street, Bendigo
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 1
  • $1,030,000 - $1,100,000
  • Agency: Barry Plant
  • Agent: Josie Caruso on 0429 014 411
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set in a remarkably peaceful yet convenient location within close proximity to city amenities, this fully renovated home provides a discrete inner-city lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.