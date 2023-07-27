Tigers aiming to have new coach appointed by end of BFNL season

KYNETON hopes to have its 2024 senior coach appointed by the end of the BFNL season.
The Tigers are on the hunt for a new coach after Paul Chapman stepped down last week.
Following Chapman's departure the Tigers confirmed assistant Darren Chambers would take on the interim coaching position for the remainder of the season, which started with a 58-point win over Maryborough last Saturday.
The Tigers have already formed a coaching sub-committee being chaired by Guy Nelson.
"Our aim is to bring on board a senior coach who embraces community and contributes to the teaching, improvement and performance of not only our senior footballers, but who can also bring experience and leadership to contribute across all levels of the club," Tigers president Hayden Evans said.
"We are committed to a rigorous selection process that meets with our objectives.
"We have appointed long-term supporter Guy Nelson as chair of the coaching sub-Committee who is highly credentialed to run this process having a strong corporate governance background, long-term connection with the club and a football background".
For more information on the position or to submit an application, contact Evans on 0412 355 548 or email manager@kynetonfnc.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.