Bendigo Spirit the next stop in WNBL for new signing Samuels

THE Bendigo Spirit's roster for the 2023-24 WNBL season continues to take shape, with guard Casey Samuels the latest addition.
Samuels first played in the WNBL in 2010 with the Australian Institute of Sport and has also had stints with the Sydney Flames, Townsville Fire and Canberra Capitals.
Samuels is a past WNBL team-mate of Spirit players Kelsey Griffin and Alex Wilson, while she is playing in the NBL1 west this season with the Rockingham Flames where she is averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Samuels' Rockingham team-mates include American Mehryn Kraker, who has also signed with the Spirit.
The 29-year-old has also previously been coached by Kennedy Kereama, who is preparing for his second season at the helm of the Spirit.
"I played under Kennedy a couple of years ago for a short stint and I just love his game and his style in the way we pushed the ball and were intense on defence," Samuels said.
"I'm excited to be part of a team where I have played with a few of the girls before, including Mehryn, who I am playing with right now as well.
"Having that group around that, I know how they work, how they play and stuff like that will really help."
Samuels is joining Bendigo on the back of the Spirit finishing fifth last season with an 11-10 record.
The club is experiencing a lengthy finals drought having not reached the post-season since the third of its three-consecutive grand final appearances in 2014-15, but Samuels is joining Bendigo with high expectations.
"The goal coming into any season is to win the championship," she said.
"Got to knuckle down every training, learn as we go as that's the end goal."
Kereama says Samuels will bring a blend of versatility, experience and toughness to the Spirit roster.
"First and foremost, experience and a tremendous amount of it from playing at the AIS," Kereama said.
"Casey's had a very long and fairly experienced career in basketball over playing eight seasons in the WNBL.
"Playing at that level of versatility, experience and toughness is certainly what she brings.
"From my experience working with her previously, she's an incredibly hard worker and is prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the betterment of the team. She's a very unselfish player in that sense."
Samuels joins Kraker, Wilson, Griffin and Alicia Froling as announced Spirit players for the 2023-24 WNBL season, which tips off on November 4 for Bendigo.
