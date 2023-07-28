North Central Football League 2023: The run home

With four rounds left in the 2023 NCFL season, the Bendigo Advertiser takes a look at the run home for the five clubs still in finals contention.
R15 vs Charlton (H)
R16 vs Wycheproof-Narraport (A)
R17 vs Donald (H)
R18 vs Wedderburn (A)
The Tigers have already sewn up top spot and look primed to claim its first flag since 2019.
While sitting on a 12-0 record, they are by no means unbeatable, having only defeated second-placed Birchip-Watchem by single figures in both meetings this season.
For a side with little to lose or gain regarding the ladder in the next four weeks, the Tigers will be focusing on getting their structures right and having a clean bill of health.
That starts this week against an improved Charlton, with the Tigers' only real challenge before finals potentially being against Donald in round 17.
R15 vs Wedderburn (H)
R16 vs Boort (H)
R17 bye
R18 vs St Arnaud (H)
The reigning premiers are in the box seat to claim the double chance after recording a vitally important win over Donald last week.
The Bulls sit four points clear of Nullawil and the Blues, albeit having played an extra game.
With an easy run into September, you'd expect the Bulls to hang onto a date with the Tigers in the qualifying final.
They will head into its remaining three games as firm favourites, with all opponents currently sitting outside the top five.
R15 vs Wycheproof-Narraport (H)
R16 vs Donald (A)
R17 vs Wedderburn (H)
R18 vs Boort (A)
While the Blues sit on the same points as the Maroons, Brett Barker's men are likely the best chance of usurping the Bulls for the double chance.
With a similar percentage and a game in hand, the Maroons would probably have to win its remaining four games to finish second, given the Bulls' easy run.
Their next fortnight will prove crucial against finals aspirants Wycheproof-Narraport and Donald before a more comfortable last two weeks versus the Redbacks and Magpies.
R15 vs St Arnaud (A)
R16 vs Nullawil (H)
R17 vs Sea Lake-Nandaly (A)
R18 vs Charlton (H)
The Blues still sit in a precarious position with the possibility of finishing second or dropping out of the top four on the table.
With the Demons two points behind, their ticket to the post-season has yet to be stamped.
However, having played an extra game and with the Demons' tough run into September, it would take a minor miracle for last year's Grand Finalists to miss out.
The Blues should at least get eight points from the final month with St Arnaud and Charlton on its roster, but nothing is certain with the Maroons and Tigers in that stretch as well.
R15 vs Nullawil (A)
R16 vs Sea Lake-Nandaly (H)
R17 vs Charlton (A)
R18 bye
Although only two points behind third and fourth, the Demons must be perfect from here to make it.
While their draw against Boort in round three means their percentage matters little, it's tough to envisage a scenario where the Demons jump the Blues or Maroons.
With a bye in the final round, they would need to win all three remaining games and hope other results go their way to stand a chance.
That starts this week away to Nullawil - a match they will go in as firm underdogs, but if they can win would momentarily put the Maroons in the death seat of fifth place.
With the undefeated Tigers following this week even a win over the Maroons would likely do little in the grand scheme of things.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.