CVFLW 2023: The run home heading into the final three rounds

With three rounds left in the 2023 CVFLW season, a second chance and finals spot are still up for grabs.
The Bendigo Advertiser looks at the run home for the five remaining clubs still in finals contention heading into round 12.
The unbackable flag favourites have a perfect run into finals to prime themselves for a back-to-back premiership tilt.
Challenging games against desperate opposition in Golden Square and Bendigo Thunder before a rest in the final round with the bye should leave the Magpies in an ideal spot.
The Hawks are fighting with Woorinen for a double chance and a date with the Magpies in the first week of finals.
With percentage playing a vital role, their game against bottom side Strathfieldsaye this week is an ideal chance to boost it before they face the Tigers next weekend in a game that should decide who gets second.
The Hawks round out their season away to Bendigo Thunder.
Have the two easy kills in North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye to come in its last three rounds, which will give them a chance to drag back the Hawks lead on percentage.
But as already stated, their clash with the Hawks next week will likely decide the final table outcome.
The Bulldogs are in a battle with Thunder for the last place in the top four.
With a bye this week and the unbeatable Magpies to follow, the Bulldogs will have to win its final-round game against North Bendigo and hope the Thunder slip up to make the post-season.
The Thunder face the Magpies and North Bendigo in the next fortnight, which you'd expect them to go 1-1, and would leave them ahead on percentage of Square heading into the final round should results go as believed.
That means their final round matchup with the Hawks will likely decide who makes it - win, and they're in due to superior percentage.
