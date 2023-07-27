Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

CVFLW 2023: The run home heading into the final three rounds

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Sienna Hobbs kicked ten goals against North Bendigo last weekend. Picture by Noni Hyett
Eaglehawk's Sienna Hobbs kicked ten goals against North Bendigo last weekend. Picture by Noni Hyett

With three rounds left in the 2023 CVFLW season, a second chance and finals spot are still up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.