Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Weekender
What's on

What's on in central Victoria this week | July 27 - August 3

Updated July 27 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You only have a month to witness the Bendigo Art Gallery's Australian Women's Weekly show. Curator Lauren Ellis. Picture by Darren Howe
You only have a month to witness the Bendigo Art Gallery's Australian Women's Weekly show. Curator Lauren Ellis. Picture by Darren Howe

Whether you're a rock band person, or maybe you like your music a little more classical, or maybe you don't care for either and you're more into antiques: there is something for you this week. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.