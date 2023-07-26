Epsom Primary School had a day for young and old - literally - as their prep class celebrated 100 days of school last week.
The aged-old tradition has been celebrated at the Bendigo primary school for "many years" according to staff.
MORE NEWS:
From wigs to glasses and hats, even a few canes made an appearance as both students and their teachers rose to the occasion and dressed up as 100-year-olds.
The school's method for supporting a child's transition from their lives at home to school was centred around laying the foundation for independence, and using that as a springboard for learning.
Did your school celebrate the special day in the prep calendar? Send us pictures at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.