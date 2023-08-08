A Bendigo man who threatened to hospitalise another man over $1000 he believed he was owed has been handed a year-long corrections order in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
Daniel Abraham, 36, pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including unlawful assault and using a carriage service to menace, committed earlier this year against a father and son.
The feud between Abraham and the family started over missing parts of a car Abraham believed the pair had taken off the vehicle.
The court heard that on February 11 Abraham and two others visited a Maiden Gully property to inspect a car owned by one of the trio which had been stored at the house for about three years.
After inspecting the vehicle they confronted the 64-year-old owner of the house with the claim that the car was not in the same condition as when they last visited and that he had removed parts of the interior and engine.
The house occupant then asked the group to leave, which they did without any issue.
The court head Abraham had send nine texts of a "harassing nature" to the man with threats against him and his family on February 23.
Some of the texts included threatening to hurt him and make him "spend a week in a hospital bed" while other texts warned the man against contacting police.
"I think it's funny you think the police will help you," one text read.
"Everything you have ever known is about to be taken from your life," another text read.
The court heard Abraham thought the man owed the trio $1000 for the alleged missing parts.
The threats intimidated the family so much they thought about moving properties.
The harassment was also directed at the 64-year-old's son who Abraham spotted at work in Castlemaine collecting rubbish.
Abraham approached the 37-year-old man, who was driving a truck, "yelling and screaming" at him "where is the f****** money?"
The court heard Abraham tried to open the door of the truck and grab the man out of it but was unsuccessful.
The worker was able to drive away safely.
Shortly afterwards, when picked up by police, Abraham admitted to sending the texts to the father and explained that we was "blowing off some steam".
Abraham also admitted the aggressive behaviour towards the son.
Karin Temperley, appearing on behalf of Abraham, said the incidences had "brought home" the seriousness of her client's anger management issues.
Ms Temperley said the man had since sought the help of professional counselling including a men's behavioural change program.
Magistrate Trieu sentenced the man to a 12-month community corrections order which included 75 hours of unpaid work, although 25 of those work hours could be used to receive therapy or professional help.
Abraham was also fined $500.
