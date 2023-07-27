ARIA and eight-time Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden and her band The Prawn Stars will play Bendigo this weekend in the lead-up to the launch of her fourth studio album.
Lumsden's Friday, July 28 show at the Bendigo Bank Theatre in View Street opens a tour due to take in 21 dates from Toowoomba in Queensland to Queenstown in Tasmania.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The new album Hey Dawn, set to be released on August 4, is a feel-good affair, the musician says, and has been hailed by reviewers as "a rich character study, with the singer-songwriter reflecting on the stories that have shaped her and those around her".
It follows Lumsden's "breakthrough" third album Fallow, released in March 2020, which won a swag of awards, including Country Album of the Year, and "got many people through lockdown", Lumsden says.
Audiences should expect "an all-in affair, where joy and exuberance meet intimate storytelling, delivered with wit, warmth and luscious harmonies," and songs from the new album are interspersed with "some old faves" according to Lumsden's team.
Tickets for Friday's show are available via fannylumsden.net $30-$70.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.