Fanny Lumsden opening album tour in Bendigo

Updated July 27 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:00pm
Fanny Lumsden opens her new album tour in Bendigo on Friday night. Picture by Gareth Gardner
ARIA and eight-time Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden and her band The Prawn Stars will play Bendigo this weekend in the lead-up to the launch of her fourth studio album.

