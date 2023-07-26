BULLSEYE: Taini Hoffman picked in Victorian junior darts team

BENDIGO'S Taini Hoffman has only been playing competitive darts for seven months, but has already made her first state team.
Hoffman has been picked in the Victorian junior team that will contest the Australian Junior Darts Championships at Murray Bridge in January
The Victorian junior team features four girls and four boys, with Hoffman's state selection coming well inside her first year of playing the sport.
"Dad (Brendan) plays darts, so he got me into it," Hoffman, 16, said this week.
"I started playing doubles with him (for the Camp Hotel in the Bendigo Darts League) and then had the chance to represent Bendigo in a tournament in Maryborough and from there I got the chance to trial for the state team in Geelong.
"The trial day was a good experience and it was good to play with other juniors because there aren't any junior competitions in Bendigo."
Hoffman - who has a highest competition score of 171 - will be joined by Jordan Gillman, Kody Lane, Lusiahntay Ahotolu, Jacob Turvey, Te Werita Tapara, Zane Kilroy and Andrew Nielsen for the Australian Junior Championships early next year.
"I will be trying to play as much darts as I can between now and then to be ready... a mix of training, competition and tournaments," Hoffman said.
"I'm really looking forward to it; it's a great bunch of people who have made the team.
"Down the track I'd love to make an Australian team and go over and play in England where darts is huge, so, hopefully, this is a step in the right direction."
Despite only being new to the sport and her young age in comparison to the rest of the competition, Hoffman is the No.7 ranked female player in the Bendigo Darts League.
The new season of the Bendigo Darts League begins next Thursday.
