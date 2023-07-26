Guitar aficionados are in for a treat at Newstead when the community's Arts Hub hosts an evening of classical guitar music.
Queensland-based Contra Guitar Duo will showcase the "varied and richly expressive capabilities of the guitar" and the "thrilling artistry" of the young duo, the Arts Hub's Chris Johnston said.
The concert, the final event in the Arts Hub's winter program, will take place on Saturday, July 29.
Partners Hamish Strathdee and Emma-Shay Gallenti-Guilfoyle have been making music together since they met at university auditions in 2011, and describe themselves as "opposing yet complementary performers".
"Their contrasting musical personalities and personal chemistry bring a dynamic spin to the fantastic combination of two guitars," according to their website.
Their performance, of around 70 minutes, will include work by composers as diverse as 19th century Johann Kasper Mertz, contemporary Australians Phillip Houghton and Ross Edwards, Malaysian born Maria Grenfell and Brazilian-American Clarice Assad.
Wines, beer and alcohol free drinks from Welshman's Reef Vineyard will be available at bar prices at the limited-entry event, along with complementary finger food.
Thirty-five tickets are available for the 7pm for 7.30pm event at the Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
Tickets cost $40/$20 and are available online.
