Contra Guitar Duo set to play Newstead Arts Hub

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:10pm, first published July 26 2023 - 6:30pm
Queensland-based Contra Guitar Duo Hamish Strathdee and Emma-Shay Gallenti-Guilfoyle will play at the Newstead Arts Hub on Saturday, July 29. Picture supplied
Queensland-based Contra Guitar Duo Hamish Strathdee and Emma-Shay Gallenti-Guilfoyle will play at the Newstead Arts Hub on Saturday, July 29. Picture supplied

Guitar aficionados are in for a treat at Newstead when the community's Arts Hub hosts an evening of classical guitar music.

