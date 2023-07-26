Holly Byrne believes the social fabric of Victorian shearing sheds has "transformed" in the last decade, opening the door for more women keen to pursue a career in wool.
The newly-appointed industry relations officer for Australian Wool Innovation said the sector was embracing an influx of women in wool, and said there had not been a better time to join the sector.
"I think the standards of what the shearing shed looks like has changed and young women really have that finesse to progress in the wool industry and do a great job of it," Ms Byrne said.
"That's not to say the boys don't do a good job, but there is an element of structure that young women are really taking on board."
Ms Byrne spoke about the benefits of pursuing work in wool during a careers discussion at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show where a panel of several young ag workers shared their inspiring stories.
It follows a Women in Ag panel at the GrainGrowers' Innovation Generation conference in Adelaide last week where Queensland agronomist and digital ag consultant Sally Poole said striving for diversity and a better gender balance should not be a "box-ticking exercise", but one to add value and different perspectives.
For the last decade, Ms Byrne has worked in shearing sheds across central Victoria and southern NSW, and prior to that worked as a rouseabout.
She undertook an 18-month wool-classing certificate at Bendigo TAFE night school in her final years of VCE at Catholic College Bendigo, now known as Catherine McAuley College, and has not looked back since.
"I completely fell into it by accident, although some people say it was bred into me," Ms Byrne, whose father Jim Byrne is also a farmer and classer, said.
"I thought the wool-classing ticket would be a good opportunity to have for our own farm, but also to make a bit of money."
The 30-year-old grew up on her family's sheep, wool and cropping farm at Axedale, and said a pathway in wool did not cross her mind until she was nearing the end of high school.
"I knew I wanted to be in ag, but I'd never really thought about wool," Ms Byrne said.
"Like most kids, I loved burning diesel during cropping but until I reached the age of 16 or 17, I thought, 'maybe I could make something out of this'."
Ms Byrne has worked for North Central Shearing for the last 18 months and recently left the team to take up her new role with AWI.
She said there had not been a better time for women to consider a pathway in wool.
"The shearing industry I've noticed has progressed quite quickly in the last decade," she said.
"It's not only opened up opportunities in the wool handling and classing space for women, but we have lots of talented female shearers as well now.
"There's more and more female wool brokers coming into the industry, there's opportunities through research and development and no matter what career pathway you want, you won't be boxed in in wool."
In Melbourne, Samantha Wan has worked for Elders for 11 years.
The wool quality assurance and marketing manager started as a wool technical support officer, and now supports the Melbourne sales team and provides training to district wool managers across the state.
"There are young and enthusiastic women coming through the ranks, but whether there is more or less, comes down to visibility and what roles they are taking on," Ms Wan said.
"We do have more people who are bringing more diverse skills into wool and the outlook is looking bright."
Ms Wan said young people considering a pathway in ag should consider ways they could stand out from the crowd.
She said the industry was less focused on qualifications, and more interested in lived experience.
"Life experiences count for a lot and it's about having more than a certificate or degree, we want people who are passionate about wool," Ms Wan said.
"As a broker, you're still a sales person and while it's not typically selling a product per se, like a gate or fencing, it is still selling a service and support.
"You definitely have to have the right mindset and those experiences do count because you can't sit through a three or five-year degree and then say, 'show me the jobs'."
This story first appeared in the Stock and Land.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
