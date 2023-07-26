PLENTY of people may have been surprised when So Cute stunned her rivals for an impressive win at Caulfield last Saturday at odds of $31, but the filly's Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner was certainly not one of them.
Cute As has fully earned her tag as 'flighty' and 'difficult to handle', but Fliedner has never doubted the only lighty-framed three-year-old's potential.
That opinion was vindicated as the daughter of Thronum and Miss Cutie made the most of her opportunities and luck to score a one-length win in her city debut.
Cute As, brilliantly ridden by Fliedner's nephew Harry Coffey, made it a perfect two wins from as many starts following her eye-catching maiden win at Seymour in late April at similar $26 odds.
"It was quite impressive. I'm not sure if she can go on with it or not. It's just a pity it didn't happen three months ago and we had a few more three-year-old races to go to," Fliedner said.
"Now I'm heading into fillies and mares races, as by the time she races again she will be a four-year-old.
"But I couldn't have done much differently. I had to give her a break after she had her first win and she certainly couldn't have gone through (until July) as she is only a lightly-framed horse.
"She's hard to do much with. You think you've got a big horse on your hands when you have to wrestle her. She's pretty feisty and doesn't like much being done with her at all.
"She's probably at her quietest when you are riding her."
Fliedner said his short-term preference for Cute As was to keep her against her own sex and age group for the time being.
"There is a race in three weeks' time, an 1100m fillies and mares race, but I want to get her to 1200m and 1300m eventually, maybe even 1400m," he said.
"That might be this time in, but we'll just see what's around.
"If she is going to be competitive in a good race or a Listed race, something like that, I think it will have to be around the 1200-1400m, where she sits and travels really easily and then finishes off.
"I don't think I've gotten to the bottom of her yet, so she could turn into a nice horse if I keep looking after her."
Cute As, who boosted her prize earnings to $118,350 from two starts, gave Fliedner his first city winner of the soon-to-be-completed 2022-23 racing season.
Coffey praised a remarkable training performance by Fliedner with the excitable filly, who suffered a slight leg injury about six weeks ago in a paddock accident.
"Shane's done a good job with her because she's a bit flighty," he said.
"She's a bit difficult to get on in the yard, but all you can do is turn up with them and present them well and if they get the run, sometimes they win and that's what happened (on Saturday)."
Meanwhile, Fliedner will have two runners at Bendigo on Thursday, with the best of his hopes, Acclimatise, resuming over 1400m following a 15-week spell.
The three-year-old gelding, to be ridden by the in-form Declan Bates, has won a pair of recent jumpouts at Bendigo.
