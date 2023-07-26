Bendigo Advertiser
Shock Caulfield win for Cute As no surprise to Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:36pm
Cute As, ridden by Harry Coffey, wins at Caulfield Racecourse last Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos
PLENTY of people may have been surprised when So Cute stunned her rivals for an impressive win at Caulfield last Saturday at odds of $31, but the filly's Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner was certainly not one of them.

