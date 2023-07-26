Square's forward efficiency inside 50 No.1; Hurst stifle opposition

READ MORE: Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 13
GOLDEN Square leads the way this season in the Bendigo Football Netball League in converting a forward 50 entry into a goal.
While at the other end of the ground ladder-leader Sandhurst is the No.1 ranked side for preventing its opposition from turning a forward 50 entry into a goal.
Golden Square, which is riding a nine-game winning streak, has comfortably kicked the most goals in the competition with 233 after 13 rounds.
Those 233 goals by the Bulldogs have come from 765 inside 50s according to Premier Data.
On average, the Bulldogs are kicking a goal every 3.3 inside 50s, as well as every 21.1 disposals.
Not surprisingly given they are the best team at turning an inside 50 into a goal, the Bulldogs are also ranked No.1 for accuracy.
The Bulldogs have kicked 233.169 for a conversion rate of 58.0 per cent, with Golden Square only twice this season - both in the opening three rounds - having scored more behinds than goals.
The only other teams that are averaging a goal less than every four inside 50s are South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
Both the Bloods and Storm average a goal every 3.8 inside 50s, with South Bendigo having kicked 189 from 714 entries and Strathfieldsaye 177 from 681.
Conversely, the winless Maryborough has needed on average to generate eight inside 50s to kick a goal.
The Magpies have gone inside 50 417 times for their 52 goals.
The average across the 10 teams is a goal every 4.8 inside 50s and 35 disposals.
Eaglehawk is the side that has generated the most inside 50 entries after 13 rounds with 778, in which it has kicked 191 goals - a goal every 4.1 entries.
Defensively, Sandhurst only allows its opposition a goal every 6.2 inside 50s.
Their opposition has generated 499 inside 50s against the Dragons in which Sandhurst has given up just 80 goals.
The Dragons have been superb in stifling their opposition this season having only conceded a score above 60 in two of their 13 games.
On average the strangling Dragons also restrict their opponent to a goal every 51.7 possessions.
Golden Square (5.7) and Eaglehawk (5.5) are the only other two teams whose average inside 50 against per goal conceded is above five.
Showing just how tough a gig it is playing in the Maryborough backline, the Magpies have conceded 887 inside 50s at an average of 68.2 per game.
Maryborough's opposition kicks a goal every 3.3 inside 50 entries having booted 271.
And it's not going to get any easier for the Magpies this week coming up against the competition's most efficient side in Golden Square.
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 65
Inside 50s: 414
Disposals: 3737
Inside 50s per goal: 6.4
Disposals per goal: 57.5
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 198
Inside 50s against: 687
Disposals against: 4818
Inside 50s per goal: 3.5
Disposals per goal: 24.3
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 191
Inside 50s: 778
Disposals: 5091
Inside 50s per goal: 4.1
Disposals per goal: 26.7
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 92
Inside 50s against: 502
Disposals against: 3875
Inside 50s per goal: 5.5
Disposals per goal: 42.1
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 163
Inside 50s: 696
Disposals: 4825
Inside 50s per goal: 4.3
Disposals per goal: 29.6
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 131
Inside 50s against: 522
Disposals against: 4155
Inside 50s per goal: 4.0
Disposals per goal: 31.7
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 233
Inside 50s: 765
Disposals: 4908
Inside 50s per goal: 3.3
Disposals per goal: 21.1
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 100
Inside 50s against: 573
Disposals against: 3990
Inside 50s per goal: 5.7
Disposals per goal: 39.9
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 105
Inside 50s: 577
Disposals: 4163
Inside 50s per goal: 5.5
Disposals per goal: 39.6
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 179
Inside 50s against: 739
Disposals against: 4958
Inside 50s per goal: 4.1
Disposals per goal: 27.7
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 113
Inside 50s: 506
Disposals: 3657
Inside 50s per goal: 4.5
Disposals per goal: 32.4
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 153
Inside 50s against: 694
Disposals against: 4070
Inside 50s per goal: 4.5
Disposals per goal: 26.6
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 52
Inside 50s: 417
Disposals: 3309
Inside 50s per goal: 8.0
Disposals per goal: 63.6
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 271
Inside 50s against: 887
Disposals against: 5532
Inside 50s per goal: 3.3
Disposals per goal: 20.4
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 179
Inside 50s: 751
Disposals: 4786
Inside 50s per goal: 4.2
Disposals per goal: 26.7
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 80
Inside 50s against: 499
Disposals against: 4139
Inside 50s per goal: 6.2
Disposals per goal: 51.7
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 189
Inside 50s: 714
Disposals: 4470
Inside 50s per goal: 3.8
Disposals per goal: 23.7
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 161
Inside 50s against: 616
Disposals against: 4347
Inside 50s per goal: 4.7
Disposals per goal: 33.2
ATTACK:
Goals kicked: 177
Inside 50s: 681
Disposals: 5171
Inside 50s per goal: 3.8
Disposals per goal: 29.2
..........................................
DEFENCE:
Goals conceded: 132
Inside 50s against: 580
Disposals against: 4283
Inside 50s per goal: 4.4
Disposals per goal: 32.4
1. Golden Square
Goals: 233 Behinds: 169
Accuracy: 58.0%
2. South Bendigo
Goals: 189 Behinds: 147
Accuracy: 56.3%
3. Eaglehawk
Goals: 191 Behinds: 181
Accuracy: 51.3%
4. Sandhurst
Goals: 179 Behinds: 172
Accuracy: 51.0%
5. Strathfieldsaye
Goals: 177 Behinds: 185
Accuracy: 48.9%
6. Kyneton
Goals: 113 Behinds: 121
Accuracy: 48.3%
7. Gisborne
Goals: 163 Behinds: 181
Accuracy: 47.4%
8. Kangaroo Flat
Goals: 105 Behinds: 129
Accuracy: 44.9%
9. Castlemaine
Goals: 65 Behinds: 84
Accuracy: 43.6%
10. Maryborough
Goals: 52 Behinds: 93
Accuracy: 35.9%
Kyneton v Gisborne, Golden Square v Maryborough, Sandhurst v South Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat v Castlemaine, Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye.
