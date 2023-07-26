Sandy Gaffee is a firm believer in the way Victoria Police Legacy supports "people who have been affected the same way".
But it's not just belief that drives Ms Gaffee's advocacy. As part of the Bendigo Police family, she has seen the real-world effects the charitable Victoria Police Legacy organisation has on the families of Victoria police personnel and protective service officers (PSO) who have lost a loved one.
"I've got family members and friends who work for Victoria police, and I've got some really great friends who are now legatees," Ms Gaffee said.
"And through Legacy, the families feel supported ... it's all about connection."
Established in 1980, Victoria Police Legacy works to provide ongoing support to the families of serving or retired police officers and protective services officers on event of their death.
Now, the organisation is launching an online store - with proceeds from merchandise sales supporting their ongoing work.
The online shelves are stocked with police legacy beanies, pens and copies of History of the Criminal Justice System in Victoria by Colin Rimington, dedicated to late Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mick Miller.
The book chronicles the earliest days of Victoria's settlement and introduces the politicians, police, magistrates, even the criminals who played their parts in Melbourne and Victoria's development.
Ms Gaffee said the work the online store supports goes on to help maintain the police presence in the lives of police families after they have lost a partner, parent, brother or sister who served in the force.
"Legacy is such a good way to keep the families involved, and they enjoy it because it's stuff that's familiar to them," she said.
"It's like anything. If you grew up doing something and you've been involved in it, the familiarity is really important to them."
To support Victoria Police Legacy through the online shop, click here. Purchases made online can be picked up from the Bendigo Police Station, 221/227 High St, Bendigo VIC 3550.
