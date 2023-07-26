Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Victoria Police Legacy launch online shop to support families

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sergeant Lindsay Riley and Leading Senior Constable Carl Bermeister try on some of the merch available at Victoria Police Legacy's new online shop. Picture by Darren Howe
Sergeant Lindsay Riley and Leading Senior Constable Carl Bermeister try on some of the merch available at Victoria Police Legacy's new online shop. Picture by Darren Howe

Sandy Gaffee is a firm believer in the way Victoria Police Legacy supports "people who have been affected the same way".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.