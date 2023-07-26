BFNL: Dragons say 'thankyou' at Back To day at QEO this Saturday

READ MORE: Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 13
THE Sandhurst Football Netball Club is using this weekend's home game against South Bendigo at the QEO as a chance to sat thankyou to anyone who has made a contribution to the Dragons over the years.
The Dragons - who have a history dating back to 1861 - are holding a "Back To" at the QEO this Saturday where they will both show their appreciation for those who have contributed in the past, while also welcome the next generation of footballers and netballers.
As well as thanking those who have previously had an involvement, be it as a player, supporter, administrator, volunteer, sponsor or friend of the club, the Dragons are also inviting all junior netball and football families from their traditional feeder clubs, St Therese's and Quarry Hill, for the day with complimentary entry.
"Our Back To is an open invitation to all those who have made our club great, and it's not just in the past as we are openly inviting all Dragons past, present and emerging," Sandhurst secretary Len Nally said.
"We want people to experience our club's history, presence and future and to feel a real connection to that.
"Our players and members are excited about this day; it's a day where they get to showcase the great culture of connection they have to each other and our club and in the spirit of giving back, have opted to forego renumeration for the round and will be especially active in hosting all our guests.
"Every round more than 110 volunteers facilitate netball and football for over 260 players for both juniors and seniors.
"And while the family connections are strong at our club, as they are at most, that still means the persistent involvement and engagement of hundreds of families in our sporting community as contributors and supporters.
"When you stretch that over all the years our club has been running, it equates to thousands of great club people and families who have made the Dragons what they are today and we want to see them again to say thankyou."
