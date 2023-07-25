Smith excited to play for Victoria at national school championships

BENDIGO basketballer Jess Smith will represent Victoria for the first time next month at the School Sport Australia Championships in Perth.
Smith is among a squad of 10 that has been selected to represent the School Sport Victoria 16-and-under girls team at the national championships, which will be held from August 19 to 25.
The selection process started with 85 players vying for a spot on the team, with Smith one of only three regional players to make the final squad of 10.
"It's exciting... I'm really looking forward to it," Smith said this week.
"It's going to be a great experience playing against all the other states; there's going to be a lot of really talented players that we will be coming up against.
"I think we've got a strong team, so, hopefully, we can go close to winning a medal.
"But the main thing is just the chance to play against really good players and use it as a chance to get better."
Smith, 15, is in Year 10 at Marist College Bendigo.
Earlier this year Smith represented Marist College Bendigo at the Marist Schools National Championships in Adelaide in March.
Smith starred at the tournament, not only being named among the All Star 10, but also earning the most valuable player accolade.
Smith commits six days a week to her passion for basketball, in which she has played both for the Bendigo Braves and Generals Basketball Club since under-12s.
This year she is playing for both the Braves under-18 girls team and under-23 Youth League team, with the trio of Mark Alabakov, Nathan Batchelor and Ben Harvey having been three coaches that have played key roles in her development.
"I just love basketball... the chance to play with friends, travel around Victoria and meeting people from other teams is fantastic," Smith said.
"Down the track I wouldn't mind being able to experience playing college basketball in America, and I'd also love to one day play in the NBL1 or WNBL."
