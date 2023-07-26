Update 11.22am: A yet to be formally identified man has died following a blaze at a Kilmore retirement village.
The occupants of another unit escaped before it was completely destroyed by fire.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and a crime scene has been established.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Update 9.29am: A resident is yet to be accounted for following two unit fires at Royal Parade, Kilmore retirement village on July 26.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and police have established a crime scene.
It is expected detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad and an arson chemist will attend the property this morning.
Update 9.18am: Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria are also on scene of a structure fire on Royal Parade, Kilmore.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious and will investigate the cause once deemed safe.
Two structures were involved in the fire and three sustained heat damage.
Occupants were self-evacuated by the time crews arrived.
The incident is now under control, with firefighters having extinguished most of the fire and now working on blacking out any hot spots.
Around 20 CFA units attended the scene.
The incident is still ongoing, with crews expected to be at the scene for some time this morning.
Earlier: CFA are battling a multiple structure fire on Royal Parade, Kilmore which is not yet under control.
Fire personnel went to the blaze around 6.13am on July 26, with 24 units on scene and responding as of 7.15am
Emergency services issued a "Stay Informed" direction for homes nearby the fire, with the warning "smoke will be visible from nearby roads and communities".
The "Stay Informed" order is relevant for residences on Royal Parade between Mikada Boulevard and Kings Lane, and between Kilmore-Lancefield Road and Westwood Road.
CFA has issued the following advice:
