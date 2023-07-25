Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Government announces more grants to help combat invasive weeds

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wheel cactus infestation near Mount Buckrabanyule. Picture by Andrew Miller
Wheel cactus infestation near Mount Buckrabanyule. Picture by Andrew Miller

A wheel cactus infestation around Wedderburn will be targeted thanks to the approval of biosecurity funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.