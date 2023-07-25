Former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone has been named in the Melbourne Stars Academy squad for next week's Top End T20 series in Darwin.
Ex-Bendigo Cricket Club junior Sam Elliott and former Maryborough junior Cam McClure were also selected in the squad of 13.
The Stars Academy will play against the Northern Territory Strike, Papua New Guinea, Australian Capital Territory Comets, Pakistan Shaheens and Melbourne Renegades Academy.
Melbourne Stars bowling coach and former player, Clint McKay, will be the head coach of the Melbourne Stars Academy, supported by Victorian senior coach, Chris Rogers.
"This is a great opportunity for some of the younger members of the Academy to prove themselves against a number of currently contracted Big Bash players," McKay said.
"For those who are already part of our Big Bash squad, it's the perfect chance to get some time out in the middle in tournament conditions in the middle of a Melbourne winter."
The Stars Academy play PNG on August 1, Pakistan Shaheens on August 2, NT Strike on August 3, ACT Comets on August 4 and the Melbourne Renegades on August 5.
Stars Academy: Tom Rogers (Ringwood), Sam Harper (Melbourne), Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne), Arjun Nair (Footscray), Tom O'Donnell (Essendon), Cam McClure (Essendon), Xavier Crone (Carlton), Harry Dixon (St Kilda), Wil Parker (Richmond), Harrish Kannan (Casey-South Melbourne), Sam Elliot (Fitzroy-Doncaster), Harkirat Bajwa (Melbourne), Reiley Mark (Richmond).
Meanwhile, current Melbourne Renegades star Nic Maddinson will coach the Renegades Academy.
The squad is headlined by several Big Bash League players, including Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey.
Renegades Academy squad: Will Sutherland (c), Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Matthew Fotia, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, David Moody, Fergus O'Neill, Jack Prestwidge, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers.
