Xavier Crone to play for Melbourne Stars Academy in T20 series

Updated July 25 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:23pm
Xavier Crone will play for the Melbourne Stars Academy in Darwin. Picture by Getty Images
Former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone has been named in the Melbourne Stars Academy squad for next week's Top End T20 series in Darwin.

