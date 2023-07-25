STUDENTS from across Bendigo excelled at last Saturday's running of the Victorian All-Schools Cross-Country Championships in Bundoora.
Bendigo Senior Secondary College, Bendigo South East SC, Catherine McAuley College, and Girton Grammar were Bendigo region schools represented throughout a big day of racing.
Among the highs were the performances of the Tickell siblings, Logan and Chelsea.
One of the state's hottest prospects in track and cross-country racing, Logan won the under-18 6km in 18.46.
It was another outstanding feat racing in the Bendigo SSC Lions colours.
Chelsea Tickell was third in the under-15 4km in 14.16.
A student at Bendigo South East, Chelsea warmed up for All Schools by winning silver in her age group at the School Sport Victoria cross-country at Yarra Glen.
The great run by Girton Grammar's Abbey Reid kept rolling.
At Bundoora, Abbey ran the 4km in 13.52 to be third in the under-16 class.
Abbey struck gold in her age group at the SSV cross-country showdown at Yarra Glen which followed an outstanding summer of track racing.
Another medallist at the All-Schools was Avery McDermid from Bendigo South East SC.
Racing in the Dragons colours, Avery ran 4km in 12.25 to claim bronze in the under-16 showdown.
Also racing for BSE Dragons was Ebony Woodward, 35th in the under-16 4km in 17.00; Thomas McArthur, 41st in the under-18 6km in 22.44; and Fletcher White, 30th in under-14 3km in 10.39.
Catherine McAuley College was represented in two events.
Grace Mulqueen ran 4km in 16.10 to be 28th in the under-15s final.
At under-17 level, Kade Hutchinson and Seb Rossi ran 6km in 19.41 and 22.53 to be fourth and 34th.
The Bendigo Senior SC Lions included Phoebe Lonsdale running 6km in 24.13 to be eighth in the under-20 category.
Tully Lang was 17th in the under-18 4km in 15.12.
Lions' team-mates Harrison Boyd and Jayden Padgham ran 8km in 25.48 and 25.53 to be fourth and fifth in the under-20s final.
