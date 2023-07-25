ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's runners were in top form at the Victorian Cross-Country Championships on Saturday in Bundoora.
A big day of action incorporated round six in the On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria, and selection trials for national XC titles.
Bendigo star Andy Buchanan captured the Victorian open 10km title as he raced around the testing layout in 29 minutes.
A member of Australia's team at this year's world XC championships in Bathurst, Buchanan claimed state glory ahead of David McNeill, 29.42, and Lachlan Herd, 29.53.
Bendigo Region's top distance runner for several years, Buchanan was seventh in the marathon at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
A great day for Bendigo's team, aka Bats, included six of the division one line-up in the top 20 of the open 10km at Bundoora.
Highs for Bendigo were the feats of Nathan Stoate, 11th in 30.43; Archie Reid, 12th in 30.44; Matt Buckell, 13th in 30.50; Brady Threlfall, 18th in 31.07; and Paddy Stow, 19th in 31.12.
The Bats scored 74 points to win men's premier division from Western, 209; and Geelong, 226.
An unbeaten run by the Bats in women's division three kept rolling. A stand-out was Taryn Furletti who clocked 39.00 to be 23rd.
Also in action in women's division three were Alice Wilkinson, 47th in 41.55; Jill Wilkie, 64th in 44.00; and Anne Buckley, 105th in 49.02.
Bendigo was runner-up in men's division three, and number one in men's division six.
The 40-plus women's team was sixth, and the 50-plus women's team was fourth.
Placings for the Bats' men's teams were division seven, fourth; 40-plus, sixth; and 50-plus, fifth.
At under-20 level, Bendigo led the men's 8km race as Harrison Boyd was sixth in 25.48; Jayden Padgham, seventh in 25.53; and Angus Macafee, ninth in 26.10.
Lewis Gillett ran the under-20 8km in 27.20 to be 19th.
The under-20 girls team of Tullie Rowe and Phoebe Lonsdale was third as they ran 6km in 22.29 and 24.13 to be third and eighth placegetters.
Times for Bendigo runners in the 10km: Bryan Keely, 32.38; Jamie Cook, 33.33; Oscar Reid, 33.51; Glenn McMillan, 34.29; Jackson Eadon, 34.40; Shaun White, 35.25; Chris Armstrong, 36.27; Mike Bieleny, 39.13; Ben Stolz, 40.25; Trevor Kelly, 42.30; Nick McDermott, 43.21; David Heislers, 43.52; Ruth Sandeman, 49.57; Ben McDermid, 51.49; and Norah Armstrong, 54.14.
Debby Kirne ran the 50-plus women's short course 6km in 31.08 to be third.
This season the Bendigo Bats have A.L. Parker Electrical as Gold sponsor and are also proudly supported by Golden Square Hotel.
The seventh round in the On-backed XCR series will be run at Ballarat on Sunday, August 6.
Racing will start at 9.30am with a 6km road race for under-14, 16, 18, 20 male and female, 50-plus women's short course, and 60-plus men's short course.
From 10.15am athletes will race 15km in the women's open, 40-plus and 50-plus classes, and men's open, 40-plus, 50-plus and 60-plus.
