Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 13

A look at last Saturday's round 13 of the Bendigo Football Netball League according to the Premier Data statistical information.
Sandhurst's pressure was the catalyst for the Dragons' impressive win over the Storm.
The Dragons forced the Storm into a season-high 92 turnovers for the game.
Strathfieldsaye had four more possessions than Sandhurst for the match (387-383) yet the Dragons had 24 more inside 50s (61-37).
The lopsided inside 50 count was a result of Strathfieldsaye turning the ball over 60 times through the middle of the ground.
North Melbourne VFL-listed player Cooper Smith led Sandhurst with 34 possessions, while key defender Bryce Curnow (29 possessions) and Noah Walsh (28 possessions) had plenty of the ball.
Sam Conforti (26 possessions and 1.3) and Andrew Collins (15 possessions and 4.1) had a big impact forward of centre.
Riley Wilson (35 possessions) was the Storm's best player, while Hunter Lawrence, Baxter Slater and Daniel Clohesy had 32 touches each.
Sandhurst forward Zac Pallpratt did a great job in a defensive role on Storm half-back Luke Webb (15 possessions).
The Bulldogs hit the Bloods between the eyes with a ruthless opening quarter.
The Dogs kicked seven goals to none on the back of 25 more possessions, 15 more marks and a 14-8 inside 50 count.
Overall, Square only had five more inside 50s than South Bendigo (48-43) for the game.
Square took 27 intercept marks for the game, led by defenders Jon Coe (six), Jayden Burke (five) and Jack Threlfall (five).
Despite having 80 more possessions, Square won the tackle count 61-48.
Jake Thrum (36 possessions), Ricky Monti (29 possessions), Jack Hickman (27 possessions) and Ryan Hartley (25 possessions) had great games for the Dogs.
The Bloods didn't have an even spread of contributors like the Dogs.
Midfielders Brody Haddow (36 possessions) and Oscar White (31 possessions) tried hard, while ruckman Mac Cameron (30 possessions and 48 hit outs) was the best big man on the ground.
With several senior players out injured, South Bendigo's depth was exposed with 13 of their 22 players touching the ball 12 times or less.
Eaglehawk's midfield was back to its brilliant best in Saturday's 100-point drubbing of the Magpies.
The ball lived in Eaglehawk's front half, with the visitors having 68 inside 50s to Castlemaine's 25.
When the Pies did get the ball forward they struggled to keep the Sherrin inside 50.
From Eaglehawk's 21 rebounds 50s they didn't turn the ball over once and Castlemaine only had six forward 50 tackles for the game.
The Hawks had 11 players collect at least 20 possessions compared to Castlemaine's six, while the Pies had 13 players touch the ball 10 times or less.
Noah Wheeler (43 possessions and two goals) and Billy Evans (38 possessions) led the disposal count for the Borough, while ruckman Connor Dalgleish (31 possessions, 47 hit outs and 14 clearances) had his best game of the season.
Castlemaine's Matt Filo led the league in possessions for the round with 45, 28 of which were contested. Defender John Watson continued his good form with 43 possessions.
Gisborne's three most influential players led the way in the club's 43-point win over Kangaroo Flat
The Bulldogs' ball magnets Brad Bernacki and Flynn Lakey combined for 88 possessions against the Roos, while ruckman Braidon Blake gave them silver service.
Blake had a league-best 220 ranking points for the round - 28 possessions, five marks, 47 hit outs and 14 clearances.
A six-goal burst from the Dogs in the second quarter was the difference between the two teams.
Gisborne dominated clearances in the second term 17-6 and had 25 more possessions for the quarter, including 34 ground balls to the Roos' 12.
Second quarter aside, the Roos were competitive in most statistical areas.
They took more marks than Gisborne (96-88) and had more tackles (70-56).
Gisborne's clearance work (59-20) was outstanding.
Liam Collins (31 possessions), Ethan Roberts (31 possessions), Ryan O'Keefe (28 possessions) and Kyle Symons (28 possessions) were best on the stats sheet for the Roos.
Kyneton's cleaner ball use and multiple options inside 50 proved crucial in the Tigers' win over Maryborough.
The Pies were competitive in clearances (35-43) and inside 50s (40-51), but didn;t have the scoring power to go with Kyneton on the scoreboard.
Kyneton took 19 marks inside forward 50 to just nine for Maryborough.
The Tigers maintained possession well, with 85 of their 107 marks for the game uncontested.
Jordan Iudica has been a great recruit for Kyneton and he showed his class with 35 possessions, nine marks and seven clearances. Impressive youngster Hamish Yunghanns had 34 disposals and nine clearances.
Playing coach Coby Perry was best for the Magpies with 31 disposals and six clearances. Joel Swatton was the second-highest ball-winner for the Pies with 22 possessions.
