Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Commonwealth Games

Inquiry could ask Jacinta Allan to appear over Comm Games fiasco

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 25 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Allan defending the decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games, at a press conference in Bendigo six days ago. Picture by Darren Howe
Jacinta Allan defending the decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games, at a press conference in Bendigo six days ago. Picture by Darren Howe

JACINTA Allan could front a Bendigo hearing of an inquiry charting key decisions leading up to Victoria cancelling the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.