JACINTA Allan could front a Bendigo hearing of an inquiry charting key decisions leading up to Victoria cancelling the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The deputy premier and Bendigo East MP is expected to be grilled about the process used for Games preparation, should she appear at hearings scheduled for Bendigo, Geelong and Brisbane.
Ms Allan would not be forced to attend as she is a state parliamentarian and the inquiry is being run by a federal Senate committee.
But her testimony would give key insights into planning decisions for the Games, committee member and Senator Bridget McKenzie said exactly one week after the sporting event was axed.
"It's imperative for all affected to have the opportunity to provide evidence to the inquiry to ensure a thorough examination of Victoria's hosting collapse," she said.
"Premier Andrews' decision to abandon the 2026 Commonwealth Games is a terrible outcome for sport and major events in this country and businesses, sporting organisations, community organisations and local government are the ones left to bear the brunt."
The inquiry was formed long before the state government ditched the Games and was tasked with gauging Australia's preparedness not just for Victoria 2026 but Brisbane's 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.
The inquiry is taking on a new flavour following the cancellation, as are hearings were long scheduled in Bendigo for August 29.
Mr Andrews and Ms Allan dismissed questions yesterday about his attendance at any of the senate hearings.
"I haven't received an invitation so I won't be dealing with completely hypothetical matters," he told journalists in Melbourne.
Ms Allan agreed and said "let's wait and see what happens in Canberra".
GAMES FALLOUT IN BENDIGO
The Senate inquiry is asking other groups including at least one based in central Victoria whether they would like to update submissions they lodged before the Games were called off.
It is not yet clear how many might take up the offer.
The inquiry is also allowing people who did not make a submission the first time around to give their insights into Games preparedness.
Victoria nixed the two-week sporting spectacular last week citing cost blowouts, with less than 1000 days to go. It has argued the state should not have had to divert money from other services to pay for the Games.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
