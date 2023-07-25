Milanke Haasbroek loves to run.
The nine-year-old St Francis of the Fields student only took up running last year, but it has become a big part of her life.
Milanke runs most days - sometimes multiple times a day. While she dabbles in sprinting at school, her passion is distance running.
Her dedication and commitment to running has seen her earn selection in the School Sport Victoria squad for next month's national cross-country championships in Canberra.
Milanke finished second at the recent state titles in the Yarra Valley where she ran a slick 8:54 for the 2km.
She was one of only two runners to break nine minutes and is one of six athletes who will represent Victoria in the 10 years girls division at the nationals.
Milanke is coached by her father, Braam, and she's also a talented swimmer with Bendigo East Swimming Club.
"I like running more (than swimming),'' Milanke said. "It's a lot of fun."
Milanke runs up to four kilometres in each of her training sessions and uses different training methods, including tempo work, hills and sprinting.
When asked if it was fun having her father as coach, Milanke said "sometimes" with a cheeky grin on her face.
Milanke receives great support from her teachers and fellow students at St Francis of the Fields.
St Francis of the Fields physical education teacher Danielle Coates said the school community was proud of Milanke.
"We're so excited for Milanke,'' Coates said.
"We've had a few students make the Victorian squad in team events, but Milanke is the first student I can recall to qualify for the nationals in an individual event.
"She's a quiet kid and such a humble kid, but she's so determined. She's got grit and she gets the job done.
"You can't help but be impressed by her and as a school we're so proud of her.
"What Milanke has achieved is an inspiration to the other students at the school."
The School Sport Australia Cross-Country Championships will be held at Stromolo Forest Park, Canberra, from August 25-28.
