A man and woman have been charged after a quantity of drugs and cash were seized during a police raid on a Kangaroo Flat property on Monday, July 24.
Cannabis, prescription medication, amphetamines, $6600 in cash and false documents were allegedly found when police, including canine units, searched the Olympic Parade property around noon.
Central Victoria Response Unit detectives have charged a 34-year old man and 23-year-old woman, both from Kangaroo Flat, and arrested the pair at the scene.
The man has been charged with possess cannabis, possess identification information, handle stolen goods and deal property suspected proceeds of crime.
He was remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, July 25.
The woman was charged with possess cannabis, possess amphetamine, handle stolen goods and deal property suspected proceeds of crime
She has been bailed to Bendigo Magistrate's Court on September 25.
