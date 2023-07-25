Hunter, 6, has just reached 100 "very fun" days of prep at Epsom Primary School.
The young boy's favourite subject is sport, which might be hard to believe given the more antiquated get-up he wore to mark the special occasion.
Wearing wire-frame glasses, a grey toupée and a plaid vest, Hunter is among the Epsom prep students to mark their 100 days of schooling by dressing as if they were 100 years old.
The aged-old tradition has been celebrated at the Bendigo primary school for "many years", according to school teacher Kaiden Antonowicz, as a nod to the importance those first 100 days have in a child's education.
"The difference between a kid coming in on day one to where they are at 100 days is massive," Mr Antonowicz said.
"At the start, some of these kids can't even walk through the door without crying in the morning, or some are still learning the difference between lunch and snack.
"So it's a huge difference, the growth is absolutely amazing to see."
For Alia, 5, the first 100 days away from home have been marked by forays into her favourite subject - art - using her paintbrush to conjure furry friends she has at home.
"My favourite thing to paint is a cat, I have two at home," she said.
Mr Antonowicz said the school's method for supporting a child's transition from their lives at home to school was centred around laying the foundation for independence, and using that as a springboard for learning.
"Day care and kinder involve the families a lot more whereas [prep] is more student-based," he said.
"So we start by looking at the wellbeing side of things, bridging that gap early enough and getting everyone emotionally right. Then we're able to take off with the learning from there."
That might be a complex formula, but for Hunter, it seems to be rubbing off, with the six-year-old admitting "learning" was what made his first 100 days fun.
And lifting his hat to show of his grey wig, Hunter said his costume took inspiration from someone in particular.
"My grandpa," he said.
