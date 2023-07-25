Bendigo Advertiser
Epsom Primary School preps mark 100 days of school with dress ups

By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:00pm
Tom, Ollie and Finn in costume to celebrate their first 100 days in prep. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Hunter, 6, has just reached 100 "very fun" days of prep at Epsom Primary School.

