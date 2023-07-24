Police are investigating a car crash that killed a man at Mystic Park north of Kerang on Monday, July 24.
It is believed the two-car collision on the Murray Valley Highway happened at around 1pm.
A male driver who was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
Another male driver, who was the only occupant of the second vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they were working to establish the exact circumstances of the collision and the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
