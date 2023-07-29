Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo council wants answers on potential ward overhaul

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 30 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Andrea Metcalf says some questions about a proposed ward overhaul remain unanswered. Picture by Darren Howe
Mayor Andrea Metcalf says some questions about a proposed ward overhaul remain unanswered. Picture by Darren Howe

Ratepayers may be left with a host of issues if Greater Bendigo is forced to overhaul the way councillors represent their wards, mayor Andrea Metcalf has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.