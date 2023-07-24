Strathfieldsaye Colts United secured back-to-back League One Women championships.
Colts' 6-1 win over Shepparton South on Sunday gave them an unassailable lead at the top of the League One Women ladder.
They have a perfect 30 points from 10 games and sit nine points clear of Shepparton United and 12 points clear of Spring Gully with three rounds remaining.
The championship is the first leg of what the club hopes is a second-straight clean sweep of League One Women trophies.
Colts won the premiership, championship and League Cup treble in 2022 and they're on track to do the same in 2023.
"The girls were well aware of what was at stake at the weekend,'' Colts coach Phil Berry said.
"They went out and executed perfectly. We're very happy to win the championship, but we're not celebrating until the season is over.
"We want to win the other two trophies as well first."
The 6-1 win over Shepparton South was set up by four goals inside the first half hour. Maddie Ridsdale scored twice for Colts.
"The girls have done an amazing job,'' Berry said.
"It's always hard to go back-to-back, but the girls have proven all season that they're very hard to beat.
"The club hadn't won a trophy for a long time prior to last year, so the girls are really hungry to add more this year."
Spring Gully United worked hard to secure a 2-1 win over FC Eaglehawk.
The Reds took the lead inside three minutes thanks to Letesha Bawden's 18th goal of the season.
They held the lead for just nine minutes until Jess Dover, Eaglehawk's best attacking option all season, put the ball in the back of the net.
Both sides had chances to break the deadlock, but it was Bella Goggin who gave Gully the lead just before half-time.
The Reds could have put the game away in the second-half, but couldn't capitalise on chances which left the door open for the Borough to pinch an equaliser.
The Gully defence held firm and the Reds claimed all three points to keep their hopes alive of displacing Shepparton United in second place.
Shepparton United held on to second place on the back of a 2-0 win over Tatura on Sunday.
Spring Gully has a game in hand on Shepparton United and the Reds own a superior goal difference.
Second place is important, with the top two teams on the ladder at the completion of the home and away season to earn a bye in the first week of the finals.
FC Eaglehawk and Epsom tightened their grips on position inside the CV League One Men top six with impressive wins on the weekend.
The Borough edged out Spring gully United 3-2 to consolidate fourth spot, while an undermanned Epsom showed plenty of grit to defeat Strathdale 2-1 in the annual battle for the Kevin Merchant Cup.
The three points lifted fifth-placed Epsom to 16 points and put a major dent in Strathdale's bid to qualify for finals.
The seventh-placed Blues are five points outside of the top six with three games remaining.
Lachy Kelly gave Strathdale the lead in the 30th minute and the Blues looked much the better side.
However, a goal from Epsom's Pleh Eh Ywa Hlaing seconds before half-time changed the momentum of the match.
The Scorpions went into the second-half with renewed confidence and Dylan Callaway gave his side the lead for good in the 58th minute.
"It was a gutsy win,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"We're feeling the pinch in terms of players being available, so credit to the boys for getting the job done.
"The second half we started to play more like we did in the first half of the season.
"It was great to win the Kevin Merchant Cup, it's the first time we've won that since 2016.
"I thought we showed great character in the second half. James Crawley, Liam Christensen and Josh Dwyer all stood up and I thought Morgan Tresize was outstanding on (Strathdale's) Lachy Kelly.
"The back four did a great job to hold them out when Strathdale pushed numbers forward late in the game."
FC Eaglehawk is one point ahead of Epsom in fourth place.
A second-half brace from Jesse Matthew lifted the Hawks to a 3-2 win over Spring Gully United.
The Hawks took the lead in the first half via a Dale Dubinsky goal, but the Reds had the better of the opening stages of the second-half and they drew level via a long-range Ryan Merriman strike.
Matthews showed his class to reclaim the lead for the Borough in the 69th minute and he put the game to bed from the penalty spot eight minutes later.
Gully's Luke Wight scored a consolation goal in the final minute of the match.
Eaglehawk's win was soured by a potential season-ending knee injury to recruit Jordan Wylds.
"The boys worked really hard for it and they deserved the win,'' FC Eaglehawk coach Sunday Dingkar said.
"I thought we were on top for the first half an hour and we could have scored two or three goals.
"After Jordan went down injured the game could have gone either way, but I thought we got the game under control after Jesse's first goal."
The Hawks have secured 10 points out of a possible 12 from their past four games and are building momentum towards the finals series.
The Reds slipped to sixth on the ladder, one point behind Epsom.
A victory over Strathdale next weekend will lock away a finals berth for the Reds.
At the top of the table, Tatura edged closer to claiming the championship when it saw off third-placed Shepparton United 4-1.
The Ibises scored three times in the final 10 minutes of the match.
Striker Aaron Niglia scored a hat-trick for Tatura, while the reliable Cody Sellwood also found the back of the net.
Tatura is two points clear of Shepparton South in the race for top spot with three games remaining.
Shepparton South outclassed Strathfieldsaye Colts United 18-0 on Sunday.
Young gun Nick Mori scored six times and import Sean Grant added five goals in an emphatic performance.
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Epsom 2 (P. Hlaing, D. Callaway) def Strathdale 1 (L. Kelly).
Spring Gully United 2 (R. Merriman, L. Wight) lt FC Eaglehawk 3 (J. Matthews 2, D. Dubinksy).
Shepparton United 1 (R. Brooks) lt Tatura 4 (A. Niglia 3, C. Sellwood).
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0 lt Shepparton South 18 (N. Mori 6, S. Grant 5, J. Aitken 2, J. Rumble, S. Jane, N. Radevski).
Ladder - Tatura 27, Shepparton South 25, Shepparton United 17, FC Eaglehawk 17, Epsom 16, Spring Gully United 15, Strathdale 10, Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0.
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Spring Gully United 2 (L. Bawden, B. Goggin) def FC Eaglehawk 1 (J. Dover).
Shepparton United 2 (O. Saron, R. Lawson) def Tatura 0.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 6 (M. Ridsdale 2, J. Douglass, S. Mayes, own goal) def Shepparton South 1.
Ladder - Strathfieldsaye Colts United 30, Shepparton United 21, Spring Gully United 18, Tatura 16, FC Eaglehawk 6, Shepparton South 4.
LEAGUE TWO MEN
Shepparton 6 (J. Dimit 4, H. Algazali, J. Davkovski) d Shepparton Lushi 1 (D. Kanyengele).
Golden City Rams 1 (L. Hogan) lt Deniliquin Wanderers 7 (J. Hart 3, M. Thomson 2, B. Maunganidze, K. Ozmen).
Border Raiders 2 (A. Linhan, S. Wanesiofa) dr La Trobe University Black 2 (E. Lau, L. Phillips).
Golden City 4 (T. Dooley, W. Sibanda, P. Ler, J, Maung Oh Ngwe) def Swan Hill 2 (C. Brown, C. Fox).
Ladder - Shepparton 31, Golden City 30, La Trobe Uni Red 27, Swan Hill 22, Border Raiders 18, Deniliquin 13, La Trobe Uni Black 7, Golden City Rams 7, Shepparton Lushi 6.
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
La Trobe University 4 (S. Fox 4) def Castlemaine 1 (E. Thackray).
Golden City 0 lt Border Raiders 3 on forfeit.
Kyneton 5 (I. Morris-Perrott 3, S. Hooppell 2) def Epsom 0.
Ladder - Kyneton 24, Border Raiders 22, La Trobe Uni 21, Castlemaine 16, Epsom 6, Swan Hill 4, Golden City 1.
YOUTH
La Trobe Uni 2 (A. Williams 2) dr Tatura 2 (G. Corbo 2).
Golden City v Spring Gully United N/A
Castlemaine 1 (R. Christie) d Epsom 0.
Ladder - La Trobe Uni 29, Shepparton United 22, Tatura 22, Castlemaine 21, Spring Gully United 17, Epsom 14, Shepparton South 10, Strathdale 8, Golden City 1.
