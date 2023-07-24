Bendigo Advertiser
Strathfieldsaye Colts United on track to claim League One treble

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
Strathfieldsaye Colts United's Lauren White controls the ball in her side's win over Shepparton South. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathfieldsaye Colts United secured back-to-back League One Women championships.

