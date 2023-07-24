Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Man in jail due to lack of services, Bendigo County Court hears

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 25 2023 - 9:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A County Court prosecutor has slammed the state's justice system for failing to provide an appropriate range of sentencing options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.