Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Comm Games compensation talks likely to take weeks of wrangling

By Adrian Black
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo council Commonwealth Games director Andrew Cooney at a press conference after the state government ditched the 12 day event. Picture by Darren Howe.
Bendigo council Commonwealth Games director Andrew Cooney at a press conference after the state government ditched the 12 day event. Picture by Darren Howe.

Victorian taxpayers are no closer to knowing the bill for failing to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with compensation talks set to continue in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.