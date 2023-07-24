Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Four Pioneers to represent Vic Country at National Championships

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Demeo is one of four Pioneers selected in the Vic Country U18 Girls National Championships squad. Picture by Getty Images
Stephanie Demeo is one of four Pioneers selected in the Vic Country U18 Girls National Championships squad. Picture by Getty Images

It will be a special afternoon on Sunday for the Bendigo Pioneers program, with four girls set to play in Vic Country's opening U18 Girls National Championships game against Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.