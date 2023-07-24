Four Pioneers to represent Vic Country at National Championships

It will be a special afternoon on Sunday for the Bendigo Pioneers program, with four girls set to play in Vic Country's opening U18 Girls National Championships game against Queensland.
Lila Keck, Stephanie Demeo, Keely Fullerton and Bryde O'Rourke are the Pioneers representatives in the Vic Country squad in 2023 and will all run out together onto the Brighton Homes Arena for the sides' first of three games.
There are few more deserving to represent their state with the quartet among the hardest workers at the Pioneers.
Their inclusion in the side has left the whole program ecstatic, according to Pioneers coach and Vic Country assistant coach Whitney Kennedy.
"We're so proud and incredibly excited to watch the girls play," Kennedy said.
"They've all worked so hard, and this is a fair reward for the effort they've put in over the previous six months.
"These are the girls at training 30 plus minutes early doing extras, setting the standards for our young group and generally treating it as semi-professionals."
It's not just a reward for the quartet, but also for the direction, Kennedy has the Pioneers girls program heading in.
While building a winning culture is still important inside the four walls of the Pioneers, that pales into insignificance when compared with developing talent.
The girls 2-9 record sitting third last holds little consequence to Kennedy, who can see the fruits of the program's labour with the selection of these four shooting stars.
"When people ask me where are you on the ladder, I can't tell them because our top priority is developing our players," she said.
"When I came into the program, I highlighted a few names and talked with the assistants about how we get some girls to the next level.
"These four girls were amongst those names, so we can tick that box, but now we focus on how best to prepare them for a tough National Championships campaign."
Keck and O'Rourke are no strangers to big representative games, with the pair playing in an AFL Academy versus Under-23 All-Stars team earlier in the year.
Keck is returning from injury, having not played since the Pioneers' round 11 game against Oakleigh a month ago.
"Lila (Keck) hasn't played much footy this year, so I can't wait to see that perseverance she's developed off the field in the past few months being displayed on it," Kennedy said.
O'Rourke is a versatile player able to play on almost all lines of the ground but is expected to front up in attack on Sunday.
"Bryde (O'Rourke) has had so much growth in her development this year," Kennedy said.
"She's got a real confidence in her ability and is in an elite space of mind."
Fullerton will play on the wing, where she hopes to utilise her pace and tank to start handball chains.
Of all the hard workers in the Pioneers program, Fullerton might be the hardest, and it's setting her up for future success, according to Kennedy.
"Keely is a workhorse and has good clarity on her role as an outside midfielder," she said.
"She's always having conversations with coaches, looking at vision and data.
"She has clear goals for what her next phase looks like, and I can't wait to see her tear it apart on the wing."
Demeo will hold down the fort as one of the key pillars in the backline, with her ability to read the ball allowing the behind-the-scenes gun to snare a spot in the side.
"Stephanie is a quiet achiever, but she's come out of her shell in the past couple of months," Kennedy said.
"She's reliable down back and reads cues exceptionally well which makes it look like she has all the time in the world.
Unfortunately, Lucia Painter and Jemmika Douglas won't be involved with Vic Country after the pair recently sustained season-ending injuries.
