Bendigo's art educators are turning the tables in La Trobe University's latest exhibition.
The Regional Art Educators Exhibition, held in the Phyllis Palmer Gallery at La Trobe's Bendigo campus, brings together art educators from across the region and provides them with an opportunity to showcase their own practices.
Co-ordinated by La Trobe academics Dr Kylie Banyard and Dr Andrew Goodman, the show launches on July 27 and ties in with 2023's calendar of events celebrating 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo.
This is the second iteration of the regional art educator's exhibition and has attracted even more educators keen to demonstrate the region's breadth and depth of artistic passion.
MORE NEWS:
"Our first educators' exhibition was in 2019," Dr Banyard said.
"It was such a success that we intended to bring it back to Bendigo every year, but then COVID hit. That means 2023 is our first year of emerging properly, and Andrew and I are very excited that at least 30 educators have come on board to show their works."
The exhibition aims to foster the strong connections between local schools and the university's visual art program.
"Last time we did this, many of the teachers brought their students along to have a look, which was lovely," Dr Banyard said.
OTHER STORIES:
"The exhibition also acts as a mixer of sorts, allowing prospective students to meet possible future educators and, of course, it's also great for past students to connect with their old teachers again.
"The exhibition is open to the public and will provide Bendigo locals and visitors a comprehensive look at the extraordinary diversity of artwork being produced by the educators of the region - giving these incredibly talented teachers their own well-deserved moment in the sun.
"Last time the exhibition was held we enjoyed a cross-disciplinary spread of works."
The Regional Art Educators Exhibition is the latest event to mark 150 Years of Tertiary Education in Bendigo, a joint project between La Trobe University, Bendigo TAFE and the Bendigo Tertiary Education Anniversary Foundation (BTEAF).
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.