A man was reprimanded by a County Court judge for turning up late to his own hearing in Bendigo on Monday.
The court was kept waiting an hour for Minh Nguyen, who is charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and stealing electricity.
Nguyen's lawyer, Marcus Denning, indicated his client had rejected a proposed plea deal and intended to plead not guilty to the charges.
Nguyen, who was accompanied into the court by a woman wearing a white fur-like coat and sandals and a small child in a dressing gown, had travelled from Melbourne to Bendigo on Monday morning and said through an interpreter he had gone to the old court building by mistake.
Judge Geoffrey Chettle said the old court was only five minutes away and the accused should "try and be on time next time".
The judge adjourned the case until August 24 and extended Ngyuen's bail on the same terms and conditions.
