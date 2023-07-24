Bendigo Advertiser
Court

Minh Nguyen charged with cultivating commercial quantity of cannabis

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:22am, first published 4:30am
Minh Nguyen, who is charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and stealing electricity, appear in the County Court sitting in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man was reprimanded by a County Court judge for turning up late to his own hearing in Bendigo on Monday.

Local News

