CVFLW round 11 wrap: Tigers defend territory against Bulldogs

Woorinen bounced back from its humbling defeat to Castlemaine at the QEO last week against Golden Square on Sunday afternoon.
The 11.11 (77) to 3.3 (21) victory on its home patch ensured they stayed on the same points as Eaglehawk in second, who currently hold the coveted double chance.
It was the Bulldogs' third loss in four games and leaves them on the precipice of missing the top four, with Bendigo Thunder poised to strike one win behind them and with a much better percentage.
The Tigers were the only team in the top four the Bulldogs had beaten all season, so they will be disappointed with their return performance.
It didn't start out all bad for the Bulldogs, who kicked the only goal of the first term before the Tigers flexed their muscles to take a 23-point lead into the main break.
From that point, the Tigers methodically did the job, with Donal Fellows putting in her best performance of the season, kicking seven of the Yellow and Blacks' 11 majors.
Jemma Mehan and Tiana Shepherd were the best for the Tigers, while Maddy White and Tanya Walsh fought hard for the girls from Wade Street.
The Tigers rivals for second place Eaglehawk did as expected on Friday night against North Bendigo.
Sienna Hobbs was the star snaring a bag of nine goals.
With percentage such a vital factor due to the tightness of the ladder, the 152-point win could prove critical as it allowed the Hawks to jump the Tigers on the ladder.
Speaking of percentage, Castlemaine has incredibly got its up to 1,008 per cent after thumping Strathfieldsaye by 121 points at Tannery Lane on Friday night.
LADDER AFTER ROUND 11:
