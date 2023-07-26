Minimal price rises under Goulburn-Murray Water four-year plan

Goulburn-Murray Water is getting set to submit a 2024-28 water pricing plan to the Essential Services Commission.
The water authority is required to develop a pricing submission outlining its proposed prices, service levels, and infrastructure investment every four years, which the ESC reviews to ensure it is fair to customers.
GMW will submit its pricing plan in September after an initial public consultation period closed this week.
The ESC will announce a draft decision on the proposal by March next year, with the new pricing to take effect from July.
Coliban Water, which services domestic customers in the City of Greater Bendigo, has already gone through its multi-year pricing process and implemented an increase of 8 per cent for the typical owner-occupier's water and sewerage bills.
The increase was from $1,367 in 2022-23 to $1,477 (including inflation) in 2023-24.
By comparison GMW's rural water charge changes would be minor for the typical customer, according to the water authority.
"With our proposed prices, typical customer bills will see either a reduction, or an increase that is less than one percent, across the next regulatory period (2024-28), GMW business and finance manager Michael Gomez told the Advertiser.
The figure was before consumer price index (CPI) rises, he clarified.
"We encourage customers to use the pricing simulators on our website to see what their proposed customer account will look like," Mr Gomez said.
While Coliban argued the need to raise prices in order to make big upgrades to its ageing infrastructure, GMW has benefited in recent years from very significant government funding for infrastructure work done as part of its Connections modernisation project.
Its four-year pricing submission also proposes a simplification of drainage tariffs for irrigators and a change in the timing and frequency of bills.
GMW has been encouraging regional customers to take part in information sessions and online feedback in the leadup to the first round of consultation closing.
There will be another opportunity to do so after the submission is assessed by the Essential Services Commission in May.
