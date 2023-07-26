Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

GMW 2024-28 water pricing submission moves to next phase

JD
By Jenny Denton
July 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minimal price rises under Goulburn-Murray Water four-year plan
Minimal price rises under Goulburn-Murray Water four-year plan

Goulburn-Murray Water is getting set to submit a 2024-28 water pricing plan to the Essential Services Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.