Growing nutrient-rich food, caring for country, personal wellbeing and transitioning farming systems were on the agenda at this year's VicNoTill conference.
The VicNoTill Tran$ition '23 conference, Moama, NSW, included a field day visit to a farm in Rochester and key note presentations from Australian farmers and international visitors on reducing tillage farming and exploring regenerative and biological agriculture practices.
Peak Performance Development managing director Allan Parker's presentation focused on creating energy for the human body, making clear decisions and communication.
"What regenerative farming practice is about is creating energy," he said.
"We don't stop and pause long enough to think what's our best choice.
"All you have to do is ask the brain a question and it performs better."
Brewood Park Farm manager Tim Parton, Staffordshire, UK, presented on regenerative farming in high-rainfall environments and the importance of prioritising mental health.
"Every person that inhabits the planet has a responsibility," he said.
"We need to educate the consumer on the benefits of regen ag on how we can bring nutrient-rich food and heal the planet on the way."
Third-generation farmer Tom Briggs, Rutherglen, said he's making "lemonade out of lemons" and shared his development with transitioning farming systems.
"The biggest thing that we learnt when it got wet is that we have to keep the energy in it," he said.
"Listen to some opinions, it might challenge you a bit or it might confirm where you're heading."
Soil health and nutrition agronomist Col Bowey discussed transitioning to regenerative farming systems within an Australian context.
"If you don't have nutrition, you haven't got anything," he said.
"We have to understand what's happening underneath these soils so we can create a living soil."
Sober in the Country bush tribe member and farm business manager Matt Tonkin shared his story about dealing with addiction, and looking after health simultaneously while looking after the land.
Fourth-generation mixed farmer Hugh Macague, Rochester, hosted farmers at his property to discuss regenerative practices and for a tour of his vintage machinery.
"There's a lot [for us] to do with trying to repair the soil, the compacted layers, in a much more natural way," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
