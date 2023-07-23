Fast starting Bulls trample over Donald to record a vital victory

Birchip-Watchem has recorded its most important win in its 2023 NCFL season so far, overcoming rivals Donald 15.11 (101) to 13.7 (85).
The victory has significantly increased the Bulls' chance of gaining second spot and a crucial double chance.
If the Bulls can win all three of its remaining games, they should see themselves facing Sea Lake-Nandaly in a qualifying final.
Bulls coach Trevor Ryan was pleased with the outcome but isn't resting on his laurels, saying his side still has work to do.
"The win gives us a bit more of a stranglehold on second spot, but we'll still need to win our remaining three games or risk giving it up."
"We've been playing patchy footy in the past fortnight, and that was a bit of the same on Saturday, so there's still plenty to work on."
One of those areas of improvement Ryan believes his side needs to rectify fast is their ball movement.
The one facet the Bulls struggled with on Saturday was their efficiency by foot, a problem that has crept into their game over the past month.
"It was better than our previous two games, at least," Ryan said.
"We had more control across the midfield but still had 21 turnovers by kicking, which is an area if we don't clean up, it will be an issue come finals."
Kicking with what Ryan described as a two-goal wind, the Bulls came raging out of the gates nailing six goals to none in the opening term.
In a game that ebbed and flowed from that point, the blistering start proved the difference.
Down by 38 points at the final change, the Blues came flying home with six majors of their own in the last, but two goals in quick succession midway through the quarter ended any real hope of a comeback.
In a battle of the two best big forwards of the competition, the Bulls' Ben Edwards came out on top with eight goals while Donald's Sam Dunstan kicked five.
Darcy Reid was voted best afield for the Bulls, with his intercept marking across half-back a feature of the afternoon.
Ryan will be sweating on the fitness of a key duo ahead of next week's game against Wedderburn.
Samuel Simmons has a rib issue, and Nicholas Rippon rolled an ankle.
Elsewhere in NCFL round 14 action, Nullawil got over the line after another impressive performance from Charlton, Wedderburn smashed Boort by 75 points, and Wycheproof-Narraport's comfortable win over St Arnaud kept them up with the pack.
