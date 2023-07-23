Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Fast starting Bulls trample over Donald to record a vital victory

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 23 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulls best on ground Darcy Reid spoils an attempted mark by Hayden Geddes. Picture by Blake Lee
Bulls best on ground Darcy Reid spoils an attempted mark by Hayden Geddes. Picture by Blake Lee

Birchip-Watchem has recorded its most important win in its 2023 NCFL season so far, overcoming rivals Donald 15.11 (101) to 13.7 (85).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.