White Hills returned to the HDFNL winners' list after wearing down a determined Mt Pleasant in Saturday's match of the round.
The fourth-placed Mounts took the game right up to the second-placed Demons and were within four goals at the main break.
However, the Demons went up a gear in the third quarter and broke the game open before cruising to a 64-41 win.
"We had a great second-half,'' White Hills' coach Lauren Bowles, who played her 100th game for the club on Saturday, said.
"Credit to Mounts, they played really well in the first half and our timing was off and we weren't getting the basics right.
"We addressed it at half-time and within five minutes in that third quarter we were up by 10. When we put our mind to it and we put our foot down we know what we're capable of, but we need to make sure we do it for 60 minutes."
After losing to ladder-leader Elmore the previous week, Bowles was pleased with the way her side bounced back.
"We were patchy with our game (against Elmore),'' she said.
"Defensively, we were awesome, but our attacking game let us down in some passages of play.
"We worked hard at training through the week on some of those areas and then in the second-half on Saturday we executed those things. No-one wins premierships in July, so there's plenty of time for us to work on things."
Mounts should gain confidence from its first-half effort.
The Blues face fifth-placed Heathcote next week in a contest that is the likely preview of next month's elimination final.
Heathcote was far from disgraced in losing 59-39 to the unbeaten Elmore on Saturday.
The Saints have lost their past two matches to Elmore and White Hills, but they remain on track to break their long finals drought.
Colbinabbin proved too classy for North Bendigo, 69-42, at Atkins Street.
The third-placed Hoppers were too polished for a North Bendigo side that remains percentage outside of the top five.
Colbinabbin has all but locked away third place on the ladder and the remaining four rounds are all about preparations for a qualifying final clash with White Hills.
Leitchville-Gunbower moved off the bottom of the ladder after it defeated Lockington-Bamawm United 36-32.
The Bombers' second win of the season consigned the Cats to last spot on the ladder.
LBU had defeated Leitchville-Gunbower by 12 goals in their previous encounter this year, but the Bombers had the last laugh on Saturday.
