Mitiamo took a giant step towards securing the double-chance for the LVFNL A-grade netball finals.
The Superoos produced one of their best defensive efforts of the season in defeating Pyramid Hill 57-37.
The victory saw Mitiamo replace the Bulldogs in third place on the ladder.
After a tight opening quarter, the Superoos set up their win with a dominant 14-7 second term and took a 10-goal buffer into the main break.
A plucky Pyramid Hill closed to within eight goals with one quarter to play, but Mitiamo responded in ruthless style.
The Superoos stamped their class on the contest by outscoring the Bulldogs 18-6 in the last quarter.
Third-placed Mitiamo now holds a two-point advantage over Pyramid Hill in fourth place with three rounds remaining.
Marong is two points ahead of Mitiamo in second place after it disposed of Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 74-22.
The Panthers have played one extra game compared to the Superoos and Bulldogs, but they have a far superior percentage than Pyramid Hill.
MGYCW consolidated top spot on the ladder with a convincing 64-39 win over fifth-placed Newbridge.
The 25-goal victory exacted some revenge for the shock loss to the Maroons in their previous encounter this year.
The Eagles put the game to bed early when they raced to a 20-7 lead by quarter-time.
The margin grew to 17 by half-time with the Maroons unable to contain the Eagles' ball movement.
MGYCW won every quarter to show why it's regarded as the hot favourite to win the flag in 2023.
In the final game of the round, Bridgewater kept its finals hopes alive when it scored an impressive 64-42 win over Calivil United.
The Mean Machine moved to within one game of fifth-placed Newbridge. Both teams have two games remaining.
Bridgewater plays Serpentine and Marong, while Newbridge tackles Inglewood and Pyramid Hill.
Newbridge does hold an 18 per cent advantage over Bridgewater and should retain its place in the top five for the finals.
