Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Superoos too slick for Pyramid Hill in LVFNL match of the round

July 23 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bianca Garton grabs the ball for Marong against BL-Serpentine. Picture by Luke West
Bianca Garton grabs the ball for Marong against BL-Serpentine. Picture by Luke West

Mitiamo took a giant step towards securing the double-chance for the LVFNL A-grade netball finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.