Kyneton get the job done against Maryborough after tough week

By Nathan Spicer
July 23 2023 - 2:30pm
Kyneton are now 6-7 after its 58 point win at Maryborough on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett
Kyneton has overcome a gallant Maryborough 14.18 (102) to 6.8 (44) in its first game since coach Paul Chapman stood aside.

