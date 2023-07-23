Kyneton has overcome a gallant Maryborough 14.18 (102) to 6.8 (44) in its first game since coach Paul Chapman stood aside.
With 1997 BFNL premiership player Darren Chambers taking the reins, the Yellow and Black kept its season alive thanks to a ten-goal to-two second half.
Amongst the upheaval that has surrounded them in the past seven days, Chambers said he was proud of the boys' performance in tricky circumstances.
"It was a pretty positive response," he said.
"Paul (Chapman) put a lot of good things in place, so we only made a couple of tweaks, but we just wanted the group to go out and enjoy playing together after a couple of flat weeks with big losses."
The winless Maryborough didn't let the Tigers have it all their own way, heading into halftime only five points in arrears.
Chambers was impressed with the intent shown by his opponents but said the more seasoned campaigners in the Tigers unit eventually wore them down.
"They played really competitively and got some good young kids," Chambers said.
"They've stuck with a lot of teams until halftime this season, so we knew we would be in for a fight.
"We had a big focus coming out of the break on putting some experience through the guts early in the third term, and with those wiser heads plus a bit of class down forward, we ran over the top of them."
Lucas Iudica was best afield in his return game after spending time overseas, while Hamish Yunghanns and Caleb Fisher were also in the best for the Tigers.
Chapman's departure was announced on Wednesday morning, with the three-time Geelong premiership player citing increased work and family commitments as the reason for his resignation.
With the top job coming unexpectedly, Chambers hopes to guide the club through this uncertain period.
"I'm aware I've got some fairly big shoes to fill, and it wasn't something I was actively looking for, but it happened, and I'm just happy to help the club out," he said.
"We had a few strong leaders back in the side on Saturday, which made it much easier for me."
Chambers will coach son Jye who was nominated as one of four BFNL young guns for the league's rising star award throughout the week.
