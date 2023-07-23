"They've got support" were the words of encouragement from the founder of Around Mates, a group dedicated to helping those with mental health issues, while at an event in Bendigo on July 23.
The founder, Scott Vesty, braced the chilly weather to cook a barbeque for around two dozen people at Lake Weeroona who turned out to support the event.
Mr Vesty was so keen to help people struggling he drove down from Finley in regional NSW this morning to cook and meet people from the city.
MORE NEWS:
Something he said was an absolute pleasure.
He said although the group Around Mates was designed as a mental health group, everyone is welcome and there is no pressure to discuss your issues or problems if you do not feel comfortable.
"I don't want people to go through what I went through on their own," he said.
"I want them to know they do have mates and they do have friends and they've got support.
"That's what Around Mates is."
Mr Vesty said after nearly two decades of battling mental health issues on his own he knew after surviving his own ordeal he wanted to help people facing similar battles to his.
"I've lived with depression and anxiety since I was 15 and I kept it hidden for 17 years," he said.
"Didn't tell anyone, didn't think I could tell anyone so I dealt with that on my own which of course led to bad times.
"To come out the other side where I am now I am in a good place, I've got a lot of support and I just wanted to help people."
The founder of the group said it initially started with a page on social media 10 weeks ago and in that short amount of time it has garnered more than 1300 followers from all over the country.
READ NOW:
"The Facebook group is a huge part of (Around Mates) because a lot of people with their anxiety they can't come to these things," he said.
"But they are still apart of Around Mates through the Facebook group and it means they can come along and they don't have to talk about what they have been through.
"They just come along and mingle, meet new people they wouldn't know."
Mr Vesty said the impact of the group has been unbelievable with offers to host barbeques in towns all over Victoria, NSW and even Queensland.
"The Facebook group, it is a sae environment, they can share, they can talk without any fear of judgement," he said.
"I am very protective of them because everyone has been through a lot."
Mr Vesty said he would love to be able to dedicate himself to Around Mates "full time" and take it nationally but for the moment it is not feasible.
But he said the future looked very bright.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.