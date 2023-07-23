Bendigo Advertiser
Gisborne shuts out key BFNL rival, Sandhurst star returns

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 23 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Strathfieldsaye wing defence Brylee Wilson leads Sandhurst wing attack Shae Clifford to the ball. Picture by Darren Howe
Gisborne entrenched itself in the BFNL A-grade netball top three after it scored a confidence-boosting win over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.

