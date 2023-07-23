Gisborne shuts out key BFNL rival, Sandhurst star returns

Gisborne entrenched itself in the BFNL A-grade netball top three after it scored a confidence-boosting win over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
In a low scoring grind, Gisborne edged out the Roos 32-25 at Gardiner Reserve.
The Bulldogs restricted Kangaroo Flat to just 10 goals in the first half and then held off the Roos in the second half in a determined defensive effort.
Gisborne played without regular goal attack Claudia Mawson, while Roos' goal attack Abbey Ryan battled illness and was off the court for the majority of the first half before returning to action in the second half.
"It was a strong defensive game, both teams created lots of intercepts and it was a matter of who could maintain possession for the longest,'' Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer said.
"We got a jump on them at the start, but Kangaroo Flat is renowned for its relentless pressure and ability to come from behind.
"It felt like a closer game (than seven goals) so we were very happy to get the win."
While disappointed not to get the four points, Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling said the Roos would learn plenty from the game.
"It was a high intensity game and it felt like a finals game, to be honest,'' Cowling said.
"These are the games that you learn a lot from and we'll take a lot out of it."
Rymer said Gisborne had worked hard throughout the season on its defensive structures.
"We always try to create lots of defensive pressure,'' Rymer said.
"Defence is certainly one of our strengths, but we think our attacking end is very strong as well.
"If you want to compete in this league you have to try to have all positions covered."
The victory lifted Gisborne to an 11-2 record - six points clear of third-placed Castlemaine and eight points ahead of Kangaroo Flat, which slipped to fourth ahead of next Saturday's huge game against Castlemaine.
The Bulldogs now seem certain to gain the double-chance for the finals.
"The girls were really happy with the win,'' Rymer said.
"We know Kangaroo Flat will change things up for the next time we play them and it will be a whole different ball game, so we're not sitting back thinking we have them covered.
"This win certainly does help in terms of our confidence for competing with the top teams in the league."
The top team in the league - Sandhurst - continued on its merry way on Saturday by thrashing Strathfieldsaye 84-41.
While the scoreline was impressive, the most exciting news for the Dragons was the return to the court of star defender Ruby Turner.
Turner injured her ankle early in the season and the Dragons feared she might not play again in 2023.
Much to the delight of the Dragon faithful, Turner played a half at goal keeper against the Storm.
"It was really nice for Ruby to get through a half and find some confidence,'' Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist said.
"We really weren't sure if she'd get back this year, so it's great to have her back."
Turner's return, combined with the absence of Sophie Shoebridge, allowed Gilchrist to swing Imogen Sexton from goal keeper to wing defence where the Dragons' star thrived.
Sexton and goal shooter Bec Smith were Sandhurst's two best players against the Storm.
With the finals just around the corner, the premiership coach has a plethora of options in defence.
"Come September it will be interesting,'' Gilchrist said. "It's a good problem to have."
In other games on Saturday, Castlemaine moved into third place on the back of a 44-35 win over an improving Eaglehawk, Kyneton stayed in the hunt for fifth spot when it defeated Maryborough 59-30 and South Bendigo outclassed bottom side Golden Square 93-26.
