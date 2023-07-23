BFNL: Impressive Square wins ninth in a row at expense of Bloods

GOLDEN Square enhanced its 2023 BFNL grand final prospects with a 65-point belting of fellow top three contender South Bendigo at Harry Trott oval on Saturday.
The Wade Street Bulldogs virtually had the four premiership points safely wrapped up with a seven-goal burst to none against the Bloods in the opening quarter.
South Bendigo went into the game with a major change.
Inspirational playing coach Nathan Horbury watched on from the boundary line with a calf strain, similar to that which has sidelined Matildas soccer skipper Sam Kerr.
And although South's forward line started functioning in the second term it was a quarter too late with the Wade Street Dogs on their way to a 21.9 (135) to 10.10 (70) mauling.
The omens were there for all to see as the Square bombarded the cricket nets end goals in the first quarter.
Busy on-baller Ricky Monti, prolific goalscorer Braydon Vaz (two) and Lachlan Humphrey were all on target early.
New outright leader in the chase for the Ron Best medal, Dogs' key forward Joel Brett broke away from his tagger Tait Poyser, marked and landed a great set-shot from wide out on a half-forward flank.
With a 7.4 to 0.2 lead at the first change Golden Square had the four premiership points locked away.
The Bloods did rebound in the second quarter adding 5.2 to 5.1, but it was a quarter too late.
The Dogs' Jack Hickman and Jack Stewart added two more Square majors before Brody Haddow finally kicked South's first goal after clutching a big pressure mark.
Steve Stroobants was another South forward to kick accurately after marking deep on a flank. He ended the day with four majors, finishing off with a goal after the final siren had sounded.
And yet the Square onslaught didn't ease off.
Hamish Morcom goaled with a set-shot from centre half-forward at the Neale Street end, while Jack Stewart eased home the goal-of-the-day with a running banana shot off the side of his boot.
The day of misery for the Bloods wasn't over as the second half opened.
Vaz and Brett both drilled set-shots, while in the Bloods' forward line the Dogs' intercept marking ace Jon Coe hauled in grab after grab.
Stroobants was just about the sole attacking option for South up forward as he led, marked on a strong lead and goaled.
Brock Harvey did bob up with three South goals on the day, but Square defenders Coe, skipper Jack Geary and Jack Hickman were in charge in the back half.
Jack Threlfall pulled in one of the marks-of-day on the Square's half-back flank as he took a fine intercept grab.
The Bulldogs managed to add another nine goals in the second half to the Bloods' five and they didn't ease off as the final term started.
Brett soccered through Square's 17th, Tom Toma converted after pulling in an excellent pack mark, while Vaz's tally kept on increasing when he nailed his fourth goal at the 19-minute mark.
